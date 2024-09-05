Wolf Man – il potenziale first look al nuovo mostro Universal confonde i fan

Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool

(Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024)Man è una delle figure più iconiche del roster diMonsters che presto tornerà nei cinema con una nuova versione diretta dal regista di The Invisible Man Leigh Whannell, in uscita nel 2025. Molti fan si stanno chiedendo come il regista farà rivivere e reinventare la bestia per il pubblico contemporaneo, e mentre il primo assaggio del progetto è arrivato sotto forma di illustrazione promozionale la scorsa settimana, unvideo girato alle Halloween Horror Nights all’Orlando Resort potrebbe averci dato il primo assaggio del personaggio. A dirla tutta, molti fan sembrano rimasti un po’ confusi sul fatto che questo possa essere l’aspetto ufficiale del personaggio titolare, chiedendosi anche come apparirà ilnel contesto del film.