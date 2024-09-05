Wolf Man – il potenziale first look al nuovo mostro Universal confonde i fan (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Wolf Man è una delle figure più iconiche del roster di Universal Monsters che presto tornerà nei cinema con una nuova versione diretta dal regista di The Invisible Man Leigh Whannell, in uscita nel 2025. Molti fan si stanno chiedendo come il regista farà rivivere e reinventare la bestia per il pubblico contemporaneo, e mentre il primo assaggio del progetto è arrivato sotto forma di illustrazione promozionale la scorsa settimana, un nuovo video girato alle Halloween Horror Nights all’Universal Orlando Resort potrebbe averci dato il primo assaggio del personaggio. A dirla tutta, molti fan sembrano rimasti un po’ confusi sul fatto che questo possa essere l’aspetto ufficiale del personaggio titolare, chiedendosi anche come apparirà il mostro nel contesto del film.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
