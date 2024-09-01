Shadow banking: un mercato da 53.220 milioni che sfida la stabilità finanziaria globale (Di domenica 1 settembre 2024) All’interno del sistema finanziario globale si nasconde un settore in rapida espansione e poco regolamentato, noto come Shadow banking (o banche ombra), che potrebbe rappresentare una minaccia concreta per la stabilità economica. Questo settore, composto da hedge fund, fondi pensione e compagnie assicurative, gestisce attualmente una porzione significativa dei flussi finanziari, con il 26% dei prestiti alle imprese non bancarie provenienti da queste entità. A differenza del sistema bancario tradizionale, lo Shadow banking crea strumenti finanziari che, pur non essendo denaro nel senso classico, ne replicano le funzioni. Titoli come i mortgage-backed securities e i credit default swaps, che sono stati determinanti nella crisi immobiliare statunitense del 2008, sono nati in questo settore.Leggi tutta la notizia su quifinanzaNotizie su altre fonti
