The Boys | Cosa è successo ad Ashley nel finale della quarta stagione?

(Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) Ildi Thesu Amazon Prime Video ha portato un importante colpo di scena che lascia presagire poteri da Super per l’amministratore delegatoVoughtBarrett.ha scalato i ranghiVought nel corso delle quattro stagioni di The, passando dall’assistente di Madelyn Stillwell all’amministratore delegato del colosso aziendale. Ha attraversato molte lotte alla Vought, perdendo gran partesua influenza, affrontando il tormento di Patriota e arrivando persino a ingannare il leader dei Sette. Spiegazionesvolta dicol Composto V Mentre i Sette si preparavano a uccidere i membriVought in possesso di conoscenze che potessero infangare il loro nome, Abisso suggerì cheBarrett dovrebbe essere “in cima alla lista” con il maggior numero di informazioni sporche da spargere.