Rikishi al WWE Universe | Supportate Jey Uso merita una chance titolata

(Di giovedì 18 luglio 2024) Dopo essersi affrancato dalla Bloodline, Jey Uso è stato spostato a Raw intraprendendo un percorso in singolo. Jey è certamente uno dei favoriti del WWEe in molti credono meriti una, meriti di entrare nel giro del main event. Tra i suoi primi sostenitori il padre, il WWE Hall Of Famer. “È un main eventer” Tramite un post su X, l’Hall Of Famerha “sponsorizzato” il figlio Jey Uso. Nel condividere una clip in cui Michael Cole e Pat McAfee si fanno trasportare dall’entrata di Jey, ha affermato che il figlio è uno status da main eventer e che è giunto il momento che gli sia concessa unaha poi chiesto al WWEdi continuare a supportare il figlio. Qui sotto il post.