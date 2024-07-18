Rikishi al WWE Universe: “Supportate Jey Uso, merita una chance titolata” (Di giovedì 18 luglio 2024) Dopo essersi affrancato dalla Bloodline, Jey Uso è stato spostato a Raw intraprendendo un percorso in singolo. Jey è certamente uno dei favoriti del WWE Universe e in molti credono meriti una chance titolata, meriti di entrare nel giro del main event. Tra i suoi primi sostenitori il padre, il WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi. “È un main eventer” Tramite un post su X, l’Hall Of Famer Rikishi ha “sponsorizzato” il figlio Jey Uso. Nel condividere una clip in cui Michael Cole e Pat McAfee si fanno trasportare dall’entrata di Jey, ha affermato che il figlio è uno status da main eventer e che è giunto il momento che gli sia concessa una chance titolata. Rikishi ha poi chiesto al WWE Universe di continuare a supportare il figlio. Qui sotto il post.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
