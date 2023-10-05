Addio a Giulia Cagnolo : Comunità In lutto per la Prematura Scomparsa ...ASUSTOR - l'innovativo selettore NVR eFootball 2024 inaugura la Season 2: “Elevate the Excitement”Assassin’s Creed Mirage disponibile da oggiDiablo IV: la Stagione del Sangue inizia il 17 ottobreNUOVA CAMPAGNA DIGITAL PER YAS!GAMESNintendo European Championship 2023Lucca C&G 23 | COMMUNITY PROJECT REVEALNutanix potenzia la cyber contro i ransomwareNilox Tech amplia la sua linea di monitor Ultime Blog

Emmes Acquires VaxTRIALS

Emmes Acquires

Emmes Acquires VaxTRIALS (Di giovedì 5 ottobre 2023) VaxTRIALS Adds a New Latin America Base and Greater Vaccine Research Depth ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Emmes, a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation, today announced the acquisition of VaxTRIALS. Headquartered in Panama City, Panama, VaxTRIALS' 160+ staff members manage and monitor vaccine clinical trial activities throughout Latin America. "Today's clinical trials are both more complex and more global in nature than ever before," said Emmes Executive Chairman Sastry Chilukuri. "Combining VaxTRIALS' depth of expertise in Latin America and Emmes' strengths, particularly in technology, biostatistics and data management, will give clients an ...
"Another benefit for Emmes," continued Ronco, "is that we'll be able to take advantage of VaxTRIALS' established network in Latin America to reach clinical trial participants in our other core ...

