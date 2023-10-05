Emmes Acquires VaxTRIALS (Di giovedì 5 ottobre 2023) VaxTRIALS Adds a New Latin America Base and Greater Vaccine Research Depth ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Emmes, a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation, today announced the acquisition of VaxTRIALS. Headquartered in Panama City, Panama, VaxTRIALS' 160+ staff members manage and monitor vaccine clinical trial activities throughout Latin America. "Today's clinical trials are both more complex and more global in nature than ever before," said Emmes Executive Chairman Sastry Chilukuri. "Combining VaxTRIALS' depth of expertise in Latin America and Emmes' strengths, particularly in technology, biostatistics and data management, will give clients an ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Emmes, a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation, today announced the acquisition of VaxTRIALS. Headquartered in Panama City, Panama, VaxTRIALS' 160+ staff members manage and monitor vaccine clinical trial activities throughout Latin America. "Today's clinical trials are both more complex and more global in nature than ever before," said Emmes Executive Chairman Sastry Chilukuri. "Combining VaxTRIALS' depth of expertise in Latin America and Emmes' strengths, particularly in technology, biostatistics and data management, will give clients an ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Emmes Acquires VaxTRIALS PR Newswire
Matt Bond Has Joined Emmes as Chief Financial Officer PR Newswire
Emmes Acquires VaxTRIALS"Another benefit for Emmes," continued Ronco, "is that we'll be able to take advantage of VaxTRIALS' established network in Latin America to reach clinical trial participants in our other core ...
Southern Home Services acquires Gaithersburg’s Presidential Heating & Air ConditioningSouthern Home Services Wednesday announced the acquisition of Presidential Heating & Air Conditioning Inc., a Gaithersburg-based HVAC contractor specializing in heating, air conditioning, and indoor ...
Emmes AcquiresSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Emmes Acquires