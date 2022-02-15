LEGO e Guerrilla lanciano il nuovo set LEGO HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST: ...Cellularline - Advantage Glass vetro proteggi schermo con doppia ...Teufel Airy Sports TWS RecensioneRugby 22 Recensione PS5DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2022 - svelate tutte le informazioniStar Wars: The Old Republic il Trailer in CG debutterà domaniTrust GTX: annuncia la nuova tastiera meccanica da gioco 834 TKL ...San Valentino 2022 : fiori più cari del 29%Mombarone : Trovato corpo dell'alpinista dispersoCisgiordania : ucciso 17enne palestineseUltime Blog

This Galentine' s Day | LILYSILK Celebrates Self-Care with a Treat Yourself Campaign

This Galentine
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to ...

zazoom
Commenta
This "Galentine's Day", LILYSILK Celebrates Self-Care with a "Treat Yourself" Campaign (Di martedì 15 febbraio 2022) NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/

LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, has launched its "Treat YourSelf" Campaign for "Galentine's Day", calling on women to give themselves - and their friends - more Care and comfort. This coincides with LILYSILK's new logo that launched on January 1, which features a lily crown with a woman at the center, surrounded by abstract letters that evoke the soft curves of silk. Everyday routines can leave many feelings overwhelmed, with Self-Care brushed aside. As part of the Campaign, LILYSILK encourages ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : This Galentine

Bachelorette's Andi Dorfman Shares Her Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide

  If a Galentine's Day celebration is on your calendar, treat your BFF to something special. "You ... With the smell of roses mixed with bright lemon and an adorable bow on top of the jar, this candle ...

Galentine’s Day: cos’è questa festa e perché il 13 febbraio si celebra l’amicizia al femminile

Tutto parte dalla serie tv americana “Parks and Recreation”. Galentine's Day è infatti il titolo del sedicesimo episodio della seconda stagione, andata in onda nel 2010 sulla NBC. In questa puntata la ...

Altre notizie da non perdere

Ma se volete celebrare la sorellanza il 13 febbraio è la giornata giusta. Ecco alcune curiosità sul Galentine’s Day e 20 idee per festeggiare assieme alle vostre amiche. Volete trascorrere una ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : This Galentine
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : This Galentine This Galentine LILYSILK Celebrates Self