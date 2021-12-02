Usabilità mobile : come ottimizzarlaTomzon Drone per Bambini LED Colorati Giochi e giocattoli -25% Sconti ...DELECHEF Frullatore Immersione Mixer Cucina Multifunzione -30% Sconti ...Freddy Mercury Funko Pop! Vinyl Rocks Queen -43% Sconti e OfferteGiochi PlayStation Plus di dicembre annunciati SIE Italia e Cinecitta` Game Hub supportarno l'industria videoludica ...ASUS ROG annuncia le periferiche di gioco Moonlight WhiteTHE SIMS 4 - TROVA LE TUE MOLTE PERSONALITA’ CON BRETMAN ROCKNatale con Kingston TechnologyAlexa, fammi parlare con Babbo NataleUltime Blog

Coevolve announces key new hire and expansion in European Market

- Coevolve has appointed James Halberstadt as Managing Director of EMEA, effective December 1, 2021. ...

Coevolve announces key new hire and expansion in European Market

 Coevolve announced its expansion in the European Market today, and has appointed James Halberstadt as Managing Director of EMEA, effective December 1, 2021. This marks another significant milestone in Coevolve's growth. James, who has over 20 years of experience in designing and delivering Wide Area Networks and cloud-hosted solutions for multi-national enterprise customers, will play an instrumental role in   expanding the team and rapidly growing Coevolve's already strong European and EMEA capability by leveraging Coevolve's global capabilities. Tim Sullivan, Coevolve CEO said: ...
