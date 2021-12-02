Coevolve announces key new hire and expansion in European Market (Di giovedì 2 dicembre 2021) - Coevolve has appointed James Halberstadt as Managing Director of EMEA, effective December 1, 2021. SYDNEY, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Coevolve announced its expansion in the European Market today, and has appointed James Halberstadt as Managing Director of EMEA, effective December 1, 2021. This marks another significant milestone in Coevolve's growth. James, who has over 20 years of experience in designing and delivering Wide Area Networks and cloud-hosted solutions for multi-national enterprise customers, will play an instrumental role in expanding the team and rapidly growing Coevolve's already strong European and EMEA capability by leveraging Coevolve's global capabilities. Tim Sullivan, Coevolve CEO said: ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Coevolve announces key new hire and expansion in European Market
Coevolve has appointed James Halberstadt as Managing Director of EMEA, effective December 1, 2021. SYDNEY, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coevolve ...
