Highlights Horn nella finale canoa femminile kayak K1 | Tokyo 2020 VIDEO

Gli Highlights e i momenti salienti della finale di canoa femminile kayak K1 di Tokyo 2020 con Stefanie ...

Highlights Horn nella finale canoa femminile kayak K1, Tokyo 2020 (VIDEO) (Di martedì 27 luglio 2021) Gli Highlights e i momenti salienti della finale di canoa femminile kayak K1 di Tokyo 2020 con Stefanie Horn protagonista. L’azzurra sfiora la medaglia ma alla fine è quarta per due decimi e a causa di una penalità di due secondi. L’oro va alla tedesca Funk, argento alla spagnola Chourraut e bronzo all’australiana Fox. Ecco i momenti più importanti della gara. LA CRONACA DELLA finale   SportFace.
twittersportface2016 : #Horn a due decimi dal bronzo: gli highlights di una rocambolesca finale #Tokyo2020 -

