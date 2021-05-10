Woman gets six doses of vaccine by mistake

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Woman gets

A nurse injected the whole contents of a vial into theinstead of just the one dose, by mistake, La Nazione daily reported. The young man was in observation all night at the Massa hospital and ......indicted along with three other young men for the alleged gang rape of a then.19 - year - old... nothing happened, because it seemed strange to you that someone whoraped reports it eight ...MASSA, MAY 10 - A 23-year-old woman got six doses of COVID vaccine by mistake on Sunday, the local health agency (ASL) at Massa in northern Tuscany said Monday. A nurse injected the whole contents of ...