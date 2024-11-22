Inaugural International MICE Summit IMS Convenes to Drive Business Events Sector' s Future in Saudi Arabia Fastest-Growing G20 MICE Market
- RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/
The Inaugural International MICE Summit (IMS24) will bring together over 1,000 global leaders from the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) industry between 15-17 December at Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City (MISK) in Riyadh, hosted by the Saudi Conventions & Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA). The three-day event promises to be the premier global leadership event for the MICE industry, offering innovation, economic and commercial opportunities for MICE and related tourism and travel Sectors under the theme of "Expanding Horizons." The event's extensive programme is designed to unite MICE industry leaders, suppliers, associations, Giga-Project leaders, disruptors and International cross-industry and government leaders.
