Leggi tutta la notizia su seriea24

(Di sabato 13 luglio 2024) NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LaInc. (NYSE: EL) ha annunciato oggi cheT., ha deciso di andare in, con effetto dal 30 giugno 2025, dopo oltre dodici anni di leadership e servizio esemplari presso l’azienda. È stato già individuato un successore per il ruolo di direttore finanziario e sarà nominato nelle prossime settimane.lavorerà a stretto contatto con il suo successore per garantire una transizione fluida e di successo. “è stata una partner commerciale preziosa e una consulente fidata per me, per i nostri dirigenti e per il consiglio di amministrazione, oltre che una mentore e un esempio da seguire per molte altre persone nella nostra organizzazione”, ha dichiarato Fabrizio Freda, presidente e amministratore delegato.