Riassunto | Tracey T Travis andrà in pensione lasciando l’incarico di vicepresidentessa esecutiva e direttrice finanziaria della Estée Lauder Companies Inc

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–La Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) ha annunciato oggi che Tracey T. Travis, vicepresidentessa esecutiva e direttrice finanziaria, ha deciso di andare in pensione, con effetto dal 30 giugno 2025, dopo oltre dodici anni di leadership e servizio esemplari presso l'azienda. È stato già individuato un successore per il ruolo di direttore finanziario e sarà nominato nelle prossime settimane. Tracey lavorerà a stretto contatto con il suo successore per garantire una transizione fluida e di successo. "Tracey è stata una partner commerciale preziosa e una consulente fidata per me, per i nostri dirigenti e per il consiglio di amministrazione, oltre che una mentore e un esempio da seguire per molte altre persone nella nostra organizzazione", ha dichiarato Fabrizio Freda, presidente e amministratore delegato.
