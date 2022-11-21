Quali sviluppi potremmo aspettarci nel panorama del cloud storage nel ...Rivelato il trailer del Battle Pass di Battlefield 2042 Stagione 3: ...Need For Speed Unbound - Sguardo alle gare e scommesse secondarieBlack Friday 2022 - Microsoft Store offerte fino al fino al 75% su ...BANDAI NAMCO ANNUNCIA IL PRIMO GYAAR INDIE GAME CONTESTvivo presenta i nuovi smartphone Y35 e Y22sOne Piece Odissey - nuovo video dedicato a Water SevenSony sarà presente alla Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2022PHILIPS OneBlade e MKERS insieme alla Milan Games WeekÉ Gaming Time per SamsungUltime Blog

Descendants | Rita Ora e Brandy nel cast del sequel The Pocketwatch

Descendants Rita
Descendants: Rita Ora e Brandy nel cast del sequel The Pocketwatch (Di lunedì 21 novembre 2022) Nel cast di Descendants: The Pocketwatch, il nuovo film della saga destinato a Disney+, ci saranno anche Rita Ora e Brandy. La saga di Descendants proseguirà con il film The Pocketwatch e nel cast ci saranno anche Rita Ora e Brandy. Le due cantanti e attrici saranno quindi coinvolte nel progetto ispirato ai classici Disney che racconta le avventure dei figli degli iconici personaggi, villain ed eroi. Disney+ ha annunciato che Brandy riprenderà nel mondo di Auradon al centro di Descendants: The Pocketwatch la parte di Cenerentola, principessa che ha già interpretato nel 1997 in occasione di una versione televisiva di Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. ...
Nel cast di Descendants: The Pocketwatch, il nuovo film della saga destinato a Disney+, ci saranno anche Rita Ora e Brandy.

Brandy returns as Cinderella for Disney's Descendants spin-off

Brandy is set to reprise the role of Cinderella for the first time in nearly 25 years for Disney's The Pocketwatch (working title), a musical-movie sequel to the Descendants franchise. The actor made ...
