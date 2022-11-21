Descendants: Rita Ora e Brandy nel cast del sequel The Pocketwatch (Di lunedì 21 novembre 2022) Nel cast di Descendants: The Pocketwatch, il nuovo film della saga destinato a Disney+, ci saranno anche Rita Ora e Brandy. La saga di Descendants proseguirà con il film The Pocketwatch e nel cast ci saranno anche Rita Ora e Brandy. Le due cantanti e attrici saranno quindi coinvolte nel progetto ispirato ai classici Disney che racconta le avventure dei figli degli iconici personaggi, villain ed eroi. Disney+ ha annunciato che Brandy riprenderà nel mondo di Auradon al centro di Descendants: The Pocketwatch la parte di Cenerentola, principessa che ha già interpretato nel 1997 in occasione di una versione televisiva di Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. ...Leggi su movieplayer
Brandy returns as Cinderella for Disney's Descendants spin-offBrandy is set to reprise the role of Cinderella for the first time in nearly 25 years for Disney's The Pocketwatch (working title), a musical-movie sequel to the Descendants franchise. The actor made ...
