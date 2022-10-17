Credit Management e Real Estate | due eventi in uno per la 15° edizione del CvDay

Leggi su lombardiaeconomy

(Di lunedì 17 ottobre 2022) Un format inedito e una nuova location Milano, Ottobre 2022 –saranno i due focus principali su cui si articolerà la 15°delche si terrà il 1° dicembre 2022 a Milano nella nuova e spettacolare location dell’Allianz MiCo. L’evento, che dal 2008 rappresenta “the place to be” per tutti gli attori dellaIndustry e non solo, si propone con un format del tutto inedito che vede per la prima volta due grandiin un’unica data. La giornata sarà così organizzata: la mattina si svolgeranno due plenarie parallele, dedicate rispettivamente ale al, con un occhio rivolto ad innovazione e sostenibilità che ...