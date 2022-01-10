FIFA 22 Team Of The Year - Al via le votazioniRainbow Six Extraction - nuovo Trailer League of Legends: inizia la stagione 2022Myanmar : Aung San Suu Kyi condannata a 4 anniNovak Djokovic vince causa : ordinato rilascioGolden Globe a Drive my car : Delusione per Paolo SorrentinoDroga blitz Carabinieri di Roma : 20 arrestiPresidente Kazakistan : tentato golpeGuida sull'acquisto online delle cartucce HPAumenti in Bolletta : per imprese 36 Mld in piùUltime Blog

Oscars | ‘Candyman’ Marks the Rare Horror Film to Compete for Best Original Score

Oscars ‘Candyman’
The Rare Horror contender, “Candyman” features an electro-acoustic Score by New York composer Robert ...

Commenta
Oscars: ‘Candyman’ Marks the Rare Horror Film to Compete for Best Original Score (Di lunedì 10 gennaio 2022) The Rare Horror contender, “Candyman” features an electro-acoustic Score by New York composer Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe that contributes to the eerie and ultimately terrifying atmosphere of Nia DaCosta’s update of the 1992 classic. “Candyman” was co-written and produced by Jordan Peele and wound up among the year’s top 20 grossing Films. Lowe spent more L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
