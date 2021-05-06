Atlantica Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

(Di giovedì 6 maggio 2021) ...Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) ("" or the "Company") today ... It has PPAs signed with three investment grade off - takers, with an average 19 - year contract life.

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Atlantica Reports

Corriere dello Sport.it

Details of the Results Presentation Conference's CEO, Santiago Seage, CFO, Francisco Martinez - Davis, and Director of Investor Relations, Leire Perez, will hold a conference call and a ...Over $300 million in equity investments closed in 2020 In 2020,closed investments for over $300 million. These included the acquisition of the tax equity investor's interest in Solana ...