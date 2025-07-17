Israel once saved children from the rubble now it kills those who try to save them is there anything more monstrous than this?

This army has lost the right to be hypocritical. An army that shoots rescuers and the hungry has lost its moral right to help One eye is closed, the other is open. A hand clings to the wall that has fallen on her. She's trapped in the rubble, her head and body held tightly. She's been like th. 🔗 Leggi su Ilgiornaleditalia.it © Ilgiornaleditalia.it - Israel once saved children from the rubble, now it kills those who try to save them, is there anything more monstrous than this?

In questa notizia si parla di: rubble - israel - once - saved

After a year and 10 days, the family of Israa Hammad managed to dig through the rubble and find what remained of her: a few bones wrapped in her prayer clothes. Vai su Facebook

Fact Check: Clip of baby rescued from rubble unrelated to Israel-Hamas ... - Fact Check: Clip of baby rescued from rubble unrelated to Israel- Segnala reuters.com

Baby saved from Gaza rubble after mother killed in Israeli strike - By Arafat Barbakh GAZA (Reuters) – The rescuers in orange vests shouted as they reached a baby girl still alive in the rubble of an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip’s Rafah city after yet ... Secondo swissinfo.ch