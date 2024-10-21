NetBet Italy adds Isibet Pro as new sports games aggregator (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) ROME, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)Altre notizie su NetBet Italy adds Isibet Pro as new sports games aggregator. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.
NetBet Italy - a leading online casino and sportsbook - has bolstered its virtual sport games library after striking a partnership with Isibet Pro. NetBet Italy has built one of the best and most extensive virtual sport game libraries. This new partnership is yet another example of its mission to provide the best possible service to its customers and iGamers. Isibet Pro has helped deliver some of the finest virtual sport games on the market by working with a host of top providers. The Italian company is committed to offering an ever-evolving gaming experience and provides games on a range of sports, including football, horse and dog racing, motor racing, cycling and tennis. Claudia Georgevici, NetBet PR manager, said: “We're so happy to partner with Isibet Pro to help create an even better service for our customers.

NetBet Italy adds Isibet Pro as new sports games aggregator
