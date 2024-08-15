Si filma mentre inala gas esilarante, il Tottenham sospende Bissouma (Di giovedì 15 agosto 2024) Il Tottenham sarà senza Yves Bissouma nella prima partita di Premier League contro il Leicester, in programma lunedì sera. Il centrocampista è stato sospeso dagli Spurs dopo che aveva postato sui social un video in cui inalava gas esilarante. Le immagini hanno mostrato Bissouma che inalava da un palloncino il protossido di azoto, il gas esilarante che in Inghilterra e’ ribattezzato “hippy crack”. Bissouma si era successivamente scusato ammettendo di aver commesso “un grave errore di valutazione”. Il tecnico Postecoglu, però, in conferenza stampa ha spiegato che il suo calciatore “ha sbagliato” e “deve ricostruire un rapporto di fiducia con lo staff tecnico e i compagni”. Si filma mentre inala gas esilarante, il Tottenham sospende Bissouma SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
