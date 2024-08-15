Si filma mentre inala gas esilarante il Tottenham sospende Bissouma

Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

(Di giovedì 15 agosto 2024) Ilsarà senza Yvesnella prima partita di Premier League contro il Leicester, in programma lunedì sera. Il centrocampista è stato sospeso dagli Spurs dopo che aveva postato sui social un video in cuiva gas. Le immagini hanno mostratocheva da un palloncino il protossido di azoto, il gasche in Inghilterra e’ ribattezzato “hippy crack”.si era successivamente scusato ammettendo di aver commesso “un grave errore di valutazione”. Il tecnico Postecoglu, però, in conferenza stampa ha spiegato che il suo calciatore “ha sbagliato” e “deve ricostruire un rapporto di fiducia con lo staff tecnico e i compagni”. Sigas, ilSportFace.