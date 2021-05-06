Action on Fairtrade: Longo's Becomes First Retailer in North America to Offer Exclusively Fairtrade Bananas (Di giovedì 6 maggio 2021) Today, Longo's maintains the same family - based values as they did 65 years ago, putting Family ... Especially when it comes to Bananas. We're righting the wrongs of banana business history by making ...Leggi su padovanews
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Action Fairtrade
Action on Fairtrade: Longo's Becomes First Retailer in North America to Offer Exclusively Fairtrade Bananas"Fairtrade purchasing is the most pragmatic approach to ensuring these communities continue to develop and provide the world with its favourite staple fruit." "Produce has always been the backbone of ...
La moda lancia Artivism, una call to action Green Green Planner
Action FairtradeSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Action Fairtrade