Imiglioridififa.com - PS Blog: al via le votazioni per i migliori giochi dell’anno, c’è anche FC 25 [VOTA anche tu]

Leggi su Imiglioridififa.com

Siamo ormai agli sgoccioli del 2024, e come di consueto, PlayStation invita la sua community a scegliere il GOTY. Fino a venerdì 13 dicembre, sulle pagine del PlayStation, sarà possibilere ipubblicati su PS4, PS5 e PS VR2. In gara ci sono ben 19 categorie, pensate per celebrare non solo il meglio di PlayStation del 2024, mail talento creativo che ha reso memorabile questa annata, ricca di titoli straordinari e innovativi.Partecipare è semplice: basta visitare la pagina ufficiale dedicata alle, che trovate a questo link. Di seguito, le linee guida per categorie e candidature condivise da Sony.Miglior nuovo personaggioEmmrich Volkarin (Dragon Age: The Veilguard)Eve (Stellar Blade)Heismay (Metaphor: ReFantazio)Hulkenberg (Metaphor: ReFantazio)Jane Harrow (Call of Duty: Black Ops 6)Kay Vess (Star Wars Outlaws)Plucky Squire (The Plucky Squire)Reina Mishima (Tekken 8)Ryoma Sakamoto (Rise of the R?nin)Vivian (Fear the Spotlight)Miglior storiaCall of Duty: Black Ops 6Dragon Age: The VeilguardGranblue Fantasy: RelinkLike a Dragon: Infinite WealthNevaSilent Hill 2Stellar BladeThe Plucky SquireFinal Fantasy VII RebirthMiglior graficaAstro BotBlack Myth: WukongCrow CountryElden Ring Shadow of the ErdtreeFinal Fantasy VII RebirthSilent Hill 2Stellar BladeTekken 8Miglior direzione artisticaAstro BotB?: Path of the Teal LotusDragon Age: The VeilguardDragon Ball: Sparking ZeroDragon Quest III HD-2D RemakeFinal Fantasy VII RebirthKunitsu-Gami: Path of the GoddessLEGO Horizon AdventuresLike a Dragon: Infinite WealthMetaphor: ReFantazioNevaPacific DrivePrince of Persia: The Lost CrownSilent Hill 2Star Wars OutlawsThank Goodness You’re HereUnicorn OverlordWarhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2Zenless Zone ZeroMiglior design sonoroAstro BotBalatroDragon Age: The VeilguardFear the SpotlightFinal Fantasy VII RebirthHelldivers 2Metaphor: ReFantazioSilent Hill 2Star Wars OutlawsStellar BladeMiglior colonna sonoraAstro BotCall of Duty: Black Ops 6Dragon Age: The VeilguardDragon Quest III HD-2D RemakeFinal Fantasy VII RebirthHelldivers 2Hi-Fi RushMetaphor: ReFantazioRise of the R?ninSilent Hill 2Stellar BladeTekken 8Vampire SurvivorsMiglior accessibilitàAstro BotCaravan SandwitchHi-Fi RushHorizon Zero Dawn RemasteredPlucky SquirePrince of Persia: The Lost CrownSilent Hill 2Star Wars OutlawsTekken 8The Last of Us Part II RemasteredUntil DawnMiglior uso del DualSenseAnimal WellAstro BotAvatar: Frontiers of PandoraCall of Duty: Black Ops 6Dave the DiverFinal Fantasy VII RebirthHelldivers 2NBA 2K25NevaPacific DriveRise of the R?ninSilent Hill 2Stellar BladeMigliore riedizione (Remaster)Arizona Sunshine RemakeBroken Sword – the Shadow of the Templars: ReforgedDead Rising Deluxe RemasterGrandia HD CollectionHorizon Zero Dawn RemasteredMarvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade ClassicsStar Wars: Dark Forces RemasterThe Last of Us Part II RemasteredTomb Raider I-III RemasteredTomba Special EditionUntil DawnMigliore esperienza multigiocatoreCall of Duty: Black Ops 6Dragon Ball: Sparking ZeroEA Sports UFC 5FoamstarsFortniteHelldivers 2PalworldSea of ThievesValorantWarhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2XDefiantMiglior gioco in corsoApex LegendsCall of DutyDead by DaylightDestiny 2Diablo IVFortniteDisney Dreamlight ValleyFallout 76Final Fantasy XIV OnlineGenshin ImpactGran Turismo 7No Man’s SkyThe FinalsWarframeMigliore espansioneCult of the Lamb: Unholy AllianceDestiny 2: The Final ShapeDiablo IV: Vessel of HatredElden Ring Shadow of the ErdtreeFinal Fantasy XVI: The Rising TideGod of War Ragnarök: ValhallaMortal Kombat 1: Khaos ReignsSea of Stars: Dawn of EquinoxVampire Survivors: Ode to CastlevaniaAlan Wake 2: The Lake HouseMiglior gioco sportivoEA Sports College Football 25EA Sports FC 25F1 24Madden NFL 25MLB The Show 24NBA 2K25Tiebreak: Official game of the ATP and WTATopSpin 2K25UndisputedWWE 2K24Miglior gioco indipendenteAnother Crab’s TreasureArranger: A Role-Puzzling AdventureBalatroCrow CountryCygni: All Guns BlazingDarkest Dungeon 2Dave the DiverEiyuden Chronicle: Hundred HeroesFive Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 (Flat Version)Flintlock: The Siege of DawnHarold HalibutIndikaKiller Klowns From Outer Space: The GameLorelei and the Laser EyesMetal Slug TacticsNevaNine SolsPacific DrivePalwordPhasmophobiaSlitterheadSteamWorld Heist IIStill Wakes The DeepTales of Kenzera: ZauThank Goodness You’re HereThe Plucky SquireUltrosUntil ThenV RisingVampire SurvivorsMiglior gioco PS VR2Arizona Sunshine 2Cooking Simulator VRLittle Cities: BiggerMareMetal: Hellsinger VRMetro AwakeningPhasmophobiaResident Evil 4 VR ModeSushi BenThe Exorcist: Legion VRTrombone Champ: UnflattenedVendetta ForeverMiglior gioco PS4BalatroCall of Duty: Black Ops 6Crow CountryGranblue Fantasy: RelinkKunitsu-Gami: Path of the GoddessLike a Dragon: Infinite WealthMetaphor: ReFantazioMLB The Show 24NBA 2K25Persona 3 ReloadPrince of Persia: The Lost CrownSand LandSonic X Shadow GenerationsUnicorn OverlordVampire SurvivorsMiglior gioco PS5Astro BotAvatar: Frontiers of PandoraBalatroBlack Myth: WukongCall of Duty: Black Ops 6Dragon Age: The VeilguardDragon Quest III HD-2D RemakeDragon’s Dogma 2EA Sports College Football 25Fear the SpotlightFinal Fantasy VII RebirthGranblue Fantasy: RelinkHelldivers 2Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the GoddessLEGO Horizon AdventuresLike a Dragon: Infinite WealthMetaphor: ReFantazioMLB The Show 24Pacific DrivePalworldPersona 3 ReloadPrince of Persia: The Lost CrownRise of the R?ninSand LandSilent Hill 2Sonic X Shadow GenerationsStar Wars OutlawsStellar BladeTales of Kenzera: ZauTekken 8Unicorn OverlordVampire SurvivorsWarhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2Zenless Zone ZeroStudioArrowhead GamesBandai NamcoBioWareBloober TeamFairgamesGame ScienceLocalThunkTeam AsobiShift UpGioco più atteso del 2025 e oltreAssassin’s Creed ShadowsBorderlands 4Death Stranding 2: On The BeachDynasty Warriors: OriginsGhost of Y?teiHollow Knight: SilksongJudasLike a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in HawaiiLost Records: Bloom & RageLunar Remastered CollectionMarathonMarvel’s WolverineMetal Gear Solid Delta: Snake EaterMonster Hunter WildsPhantom Blade ZeroSword of the SeaThe Midnight Walk