PS Blog | al via le votazioni per i migliori giochi dell’anno c’è anche FC 25 VOTA anche tu

Siamo ormai agli sgoccioli del 2024, e come di consueto, PlayStation invita la sua community a scegliere il GOTY. Fino a venerdì 13 dicembre, sulle pagine del PlayStation Blog, sarà possibile VOTAre i migliori giochi dell’anno pubblicati su PS4, PS5 e PS VR2. In gara ci sono ben 19 categorie, pensate per celebrare non solo il meglio di PlayStation del 2024, ma anche il talento creativo che ha reso memorabile questa annata, ricca di titoli straordinari e innovativi.Partecipare è semplice: basta visitare la pagina ufficiale dedicata alle VOTAzioni, che trovate a questo link. Di seguito, le linee guida per categorie e candidature condivise da Sony.Miglior nuovo personaggioEmmrich Volkarin (Dragon Age: The Veilguard)Eve (Stellar Blade)Heismay (Metaphor: ReFantazio)Hulkenberg (Metaphor: ReFantazio)Jane Harrow (Call of Duty: Black Ops 6)Kay Vess (Star Wars Outlaws)Plucky Squire (The Plucky Squire)Reina Mishima (Tekken 8)Ryoma Sakamoto (Rise of the R?nin)Vivian (Fear the Spotlight)Miglior storiaCall of Duty: Black Ops 6Dragon Age: The VeilguardGranblue Fantasy: RelinkLike a Dragon: Infinite WealthNevaSilent Hill 2Stellar BladeThe Plucky SquireFinal Fantasy VII RebirthMiglior graficaAstro BotBlack Myth: WukongCrow CountryElden Ring Shadow of the ErdtreeFinal Fantasy VII RebirthSilent Hill 2Stellar BladeTekken 8Miglior direzione artisticaAstro BotB?: Path of the Teal LotusDragon Age: The VeilguardDragon Ball: Sparking ZeroDragon Quest III HD-2D RemakeFinal Fantasy VII RebirthKunitsu-Gami: Path of the GoddessLEGO Horizon AdventuresLike a Dragon: Infinite WealthMetaphor: ReFantazioNevaPacific DrivePrince of Persia: The Lost CrownSilent Hill 2Star Wars OutlawsThank Goodness You’re HereUnicorn OverlordWarhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2Zenless Zone ZeroMiglior design sonoroAstro BotBalatroDragon Age: The VeilguardFear the SpotlightFinal Fantasy VII RebirthHelldivers 2Metaphor: ReFantazioSilent Hill 2Star Wars OutlawsStellar BladeMiglior colonna sonoraAstro BotCall of Duty: Black Ops 6Dragon Age: The VeilguardDragon Quest III HD-2D RemakeFinal Fantasy VII RebirthHelldivers 2Hi-Fi RushMetaphor: ReFantazioRise of the R?ninSilent Hill 2Stellar BladeTekken 8Vampire SurvivorsMiglior accessibilitàAstro BotCaravan SandwitchHi-Fi RushHorizon Zero Dawn RemasteredPlucky SquirePrince of Persia: The Lost CrownSilent Hill 2Star Wars OutlawsTekken 8The Last of Us Part II RemasteredUntil DawnMiglior uso del DualSenseAnimal WellAstro BotAvatar: Frontiers of PandoraCall of Duty: Black Ops 6Dave the DiverFinal Fantasy VII RebirthHelldivers 2NBA 2K25NevaPacific DriveRise of the R?ninSilent Hill 2Stellar BladeMigliore riedizione (Remaster)Arizona Sunshine RemakeBroken Sword – the Shadow of the Templars: ReforgedDead Rising Deluxe RemasterGrandia HD CollectionHorizon Zero Dawn RemasteredMarvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade ClassicsStar Wars: Dark Forces RemasterThe Last of Us Part II RemasteredTomb Raider I-III RemasteredTomba Special EditionUntil DawnMigliore esperienza multigiocatoreCall of Duty: Black Ops 6Dragon Ball: Sparking ZeroEA Sports UFC 5FoamstarsFortniteHelldivers 2PalworldSea of ThievesValorantWarhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2XDefiantMiglior gioco in corsoApex LegendsCall of DutyDead by DaylightDestiny 2Diablo IVFortniteDisney Dreamlight ValleyFallout 76Final Fantasy XIV OnlineGenshin ImpactGran Turismo 7No Man’s SkyThe FinalsWarframeMigliore espansioneCult of the Lamb: Unholy AllianceDestiny 2: The Final ShapeDiablo IV: Vessel of HatredElden Ring Shadow of the ErdtreeFinal Fantasy XVI: The Rising TideGod of War Ragnarök: ValhallaMortal Kombat 1: Khaos ReignsSea of Stars: Dawn of EquinoxVampire Survivors: Ode to CastlevaniaAlan Wake 2: The Lake HouseMiglior gioco sportivoEA Sports College Football 25EA Sports FC 25F1 24Madden NFL 25MLB The Show 24NBA 2K25Tiebreak: Official game of the ATP and WTATopSpin 2K25UndisputedWWE 2K24Miglior gioco indipendenteAnother Crab’s TreasureArranger: A Role-Puzzling AdventureBalatroCrow CountryCygni: All Guns BlazingDarkest Dungeon 2Dave the DiverEiyuden Chronicle: Hundred HeroesFive Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 (Flat Version)Flintlock: The Siege of DawnHarold HalibutIndikaKiller Klowns From Outer Space: The GameLorelei and the Laser EyesMetal Slug TacticsNevaNine SolsPacific DrivePalwordPhasmophobiaSlitterheadSteamWorld Heist IIStill Wakes The DeepTales of Kenzera: ZauThank Goodness You’re HereThe Plucky SquireUltrosUntil ThenV RisingVampire SurvivorsMiglior gioco PS VR2Arizona Sunshine 2Cooking Simulator VRLittle Cities: BiggerMareMetal: Hellsinger VRMetro AwakeningPhasmophobiaResident Evil 4 VR ModeSushi BenThe Exorcist: Legion VRTrombone Champ: UnflattenedVendetta ForeverMiglior gioco PS4BalatroCall of Duty: Black Ops 6Crow CountryGranblue Fantasy: RelinkKunitsu-Gami: Path of the GoddessLike a Dragon: Infinite WealthMetaphor: ReFantazioMLB The Show 24NBA 2K25Persona 3 ReloadPrince of Persia: The Lost CrownSand LandSonic X Shadow GenerationsUnicorn OverlordVampire SurvivorsMiglior gioco PS5Astro BotAvatar: Frontiers of PandoraBalatroBlack Myth: WukongCall of Duty: Black Ops 6Dragon Age: The VeilguardDragon Quest III HD-2D RemakeDragon’s Dogma 2EA Sports College Football 25Fear the SpotlightFinal Fantasy VII RebirthGranblue Fantasy: RelinkHelldivers 2Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the GoddessLEGO Horizon AdventuresLike a Dragon: Infinite WealthMetaphor: ReFantazioMLB The Show 24Pacific DrivePalworldPersona 3 ReloadPrince of Persia: The Lost CrownRise of the R?ninSand LandSilent Hill 2Sonic X Shadow GenerationsStar Wars OutlawsStellar BladeTales of Kenzera: ZauTekken 8Unicorn OverlordVampire SurvivorsWarhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2Zenless Zone ZeroStudio dell’annoArrowhead GamesBandai NamcoBioWareBloober TeamFairgamesGame ScienceLocalThunkTeam AsobiShift UpGioco più atteso del 2025 e oltreAssassin’s Creed ShadowsBorderlands 4Death Stranding 2: On The BeachDynasty Warriors: OriginsGhost of Y?teiHollow Knight: SilksongJudasLike a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in HawaiiLost Records: Bloom & RageLunar Remastered CollectionMarathonMarvel’s WolverineMetal Gear Solid Delta: Snake EaterMonster Hunter WildsPhantom Blade ZeroSword of the SeaThe Midnight Walk
Imiglioridififa.com - PS Blog: al via le votazioni per i migliori giochi dell’anno, c’è anche FC 25 [VOTA anche tu]
PS Blog Awards 2024: quali sono i giochi PS4 e PS5 candidati al GOTY? L'elenco completo - Il PlayStation Blog apre ufficialmente le votazioni per il Miglior Videogioco dell'Anno su PS4 e PlayStation 5
