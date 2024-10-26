Beyoncè, il discorso di Houston per Kamala Harris: “È tempo per l’America di scrivere una nuova canzone” (Di sabato 26 ottobre 2024) Beyoncè ha raggiunto Kamala Harris nella tappa di Houston, dove l’artista ha ufficializzato il suo endorsement per la candidata democratica in corsa per la Casa Bianca Sulla presenza della 32 volte vincitrice dei Grammy Awards, si parlava già da tempo, come quando lo scorso agosto in occasione del Convegno Nazionale dei Democratici di Cleveland, si vociferava della sua presenza. La Knowles è stata a suo modo presente sin dai primi momenti della campagna elettorale della Harris, che per il suo primo discorso in pubblico da candidata, ha scelto la sua Freedom per aprire i suoi comizi, divenendo in seguito la canzone portante del video di presentazione della sessantenne alla corsa presidenziale. Metropolitanmagazine.it - Beyoncè, il discorso di Houston per Kamala Harris: “È tempo per l’America di scrivere una nuova canzone” Leggi tutta la notizia su Metropolitanmagazine.it (Di sabato 26 ottobre 2024)ha raggiuntonella tappa di, dove l’artista ha ufficializzato il suo endorsement per la candidata democratica in corsa per la Casa Bianca Sulla presenza della 32 volte vincitrice dei Grammy Awards, si parlava già da, come quando lo scorso agosto in occasione del Convegno Nazionale dei Democratici di Cleveland, si vociferava della sua presenza. La Knowles è stata a suo modo presente sin dai primi momenti della campagna elettorale della, che per il suo primoin pubblico da candidata, ha scelto la sua Freedom per aprire i suoi comizi, divenendo in seguito laportante del video di presentazione della sessantenne alla corsa presidenziale.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Beyoncé endorses Kamala Harris at Houston rally, but doesn't perform - It's not that Harris supporters aren't Beyonce´ fans. It's just that many of them signed up for tickets to the Harris rally before Queen Bey was announced as a performer. There was no sign of the ... (desmoinesregister.com)

Beyoncé explains personal reason she is endorsing Kamala Harris for president - Superstar Beyoncé has shared her personal reasons for endorsing Kamala Harris for president. The singer joined Harris onstage at a campaign rally in Houston, Texas on Friday (25 October), where she ... (aol.com)

Harris And Beyoncé Ignite A Houston Rally With A Double-Barreled Argument Against Trump - Kamala Harris and Beyoncé ignited a Houston rally with a double-barreled argument against Donald Trump on Friday. (huffpost.com)

Beyoncé endorses Kamala Harris in joyful speech at Houston rally: 'I'm here as a mother' - Beyoncé has spoken at a Houston rally for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, telling the crowd: “I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician. (ksat.com)