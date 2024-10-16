Guida TV Sky Cinema NOW: The Independent - Complotto per la Casa Bianca, Mercoledi 16 Ottobre 2024 (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) Mercoledi 16 Ottobre sui canali Cinema per i clienti Sky (e in streaming su NOW) ti attende una selezione variegata di film, adatti a soddisfare ogni tipo di spettatore.Stasera su Sky Cinema Uno HD alle 21:15, The Independent: Complotto per la Casa Bianca porta John Cena e Brian Cox in un thriller politico targato Sky Original. La trama segue una giovane giornalista che si imbatte in una cospirazione che coinvolge un candidato alla Presidenza degli Stati Uniti, in una corsa contro il tempo per portare alla luce la verità. Su Sky Cinema Due HD alle 21:15, Sofia Coppola dirige Priscilla, un ritratto intimo che esplora la storia d'amore intensa e complessa tra Priscilla Beaulieu e il leggendario Elvis Presley, offrendo uno sguardo dietro le quinte di una delle relazioni più celebri e tormentate della storia del rock and roll. Digital-news.it - Guida TV Sky Cinema NOW: The Independent - Complotto per la Casa Bianca, Mercoledi 16 Ottobre 2024 Leggi tutta la notizia su Digital-news.it (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024)16sui canaliper i clienti Sky (e in streaming su NOW) ti attende una selezione variegata di film, adatti a soddisfare ogni tipo di spettatore.Stasera su SkyUno HD alle 21:15, Theper laporta John Cena e Brian Cox in un thriller politico targato Sky Original. La trama segue una giovane giornalista che si imbatte in una cospirazione che coinvolge un candidato alla Presidenza degli Stati Uniti, in una corsa contro il tempo per portare alla luce la verità. Su SkyDue HD alle 21:15, Sofia Coppola dirige Priscilla, un ritratto intimo che esplora la storia d'amore intensa e complessa tra Priscilla Beaulieu e il leggendario Elvis Presley, offrendo uno sguardo dietro le quinte di una delle relazioni più celebri e tormentate della storia del rock and roll.

