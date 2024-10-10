Hellbound 2: il caos incombe nel nuovo trailer ufficiale della seconda stagione (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) Netflix ha diffuso in rete il trailer della seconda stagione di Hellbound, serie che debutterà il 25 ottobre sulla piattaforma di streaming. Ecco il trailer ufficiale in lingua originale. La stagione 1 di Hellbound è stata giudicata la Miglior Serie Horror ai Golden Tomato Awards 2021 e acclamata da spettatori e critici di tutto il mondo, classificandosi nella Top 10 TV di 93 Paesi solo dieci giorni dopo la sua uscita nel 2021. Questo universo distopico unico ritorna con la seconda stagione, ambientata in un mondo con continue manifestazioni infernali. L’avvocato Min Hyejin (Kim Hyun-joo) di Sodo, la Nuova Verità e le Arrowheads sono ulteriormente coinvolte nell’improvvisa resurrezione del presidente della Nuova Verità Jung Jinsu (Kim Sung-cheol), precedentemente condannato, e di Park Jungja (Kim Shin-rok). Nerdpool.it - Hellbound 2: il caos incombe nel nuovo trailer ufficiale della seconda stagione Leggi tutta la notizia su Nerdpool.it (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) Netflix ha diffuso in rete ildi, serie che debutterà il 25 ottobre sulla piattaforma di streaming. Ecco ilin lingua originale. La1 diè stata giudicata la Miglior Serie Horror ai Golden Tomato Awards 2021 e acclamata da spettatori e critici di tutto il mondo, classificandosi nella Top 10 TV di 93 Paesi solo dieci giorni dopo la sua uscita nel 2021. Questo universo distopico unico ritorna con la, ambientata in un mondo con continue manifestazioni infernali. L’avvocato Min Hyejin (Kim Hyun-joo) di Sodo, la Nuova Verità e le Arrowheads sono ulteriormente coinvolte nell’improvvisa resurrezione del presidenteNuova Verità Jung Jinsu (Kim Sung-cheol), precedentemente condannato, e di Park Jungja (Kim Shin-rok).

