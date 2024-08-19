Lukaku, la formula del prestito e la valutazione del Napoli non convincono il Chelsea (Sky Sports) (Di lunedì 19 agosto 2024) Nuovi aggiornamenti per la trattativa che Chelsea e Napoli hanno imbastito per Lukaku. Sky Sports racconta che il Chelsea non è soddisfatto dell’offerta ufficiale fatta dal Napoli. Sky Sports scrive: “Il Chelsea ha ricevuto un’offerta ufficiale dal Napoli per Romelu Lukaku. La proposta è di un prestito con obbligo di riscatto. L’offerta vale 25,5 milioni di sterline (30 milioni di euro). Il Chelsea ha chiarito di volere un acquisto a titolo definitivo e l’offerta non è all’altezza sotto due punti di vista. La valutazione complessiva e il fatto che si tratti di un prestito con obbligo di riscatto non soddisfano il Chelsea. Il Chelsea vuole vendere Lukaku a titolo definitivo Il Napoli sa cosa vuole il Chelsea, ovvero un acquisto a titolo definitivo, come è stato chiarito per tutta l’estate. Si ritiene che i club siano sempre più vicini a trovare un accordo.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilnapolistaNotizie su altre fonti
