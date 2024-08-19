Lukaku la formula del prestito e la valutazione del Napoli non convincono il Chelsea Sky Sports

Leggi tutta la notizia su ilnapolista

(Di lunedì 19 agosto 2024) Nuovi aggiornamenti per la trattativa chehanno imbastito per. Skyracconta che ilnon è soddisfatto dell’offerta ufficiale fatta dal. Skyscrive: “Ilha ricevuto un’offerta ufficiale dalper Romelu. La proposta è di uncon obbligo di riscatto. L’offerta vale 25,5 milioni di sterline (30 milioni di euro). Ilha chiarito di volere un acquisto a titolo definitivo e l’offerta non è all’altezza sotto due punti di vista. Lacomplessiva e il fatto che si tratti di uncon obbligo di riscatto non soddisfano il. Ilvuole venderea titolo definitivo Ilsa cosa vuole il, ovvero un acquisto a titolo definitivo, come è stato chiarito per tutta l’estate. Si ritiene che i club siano sempre più vicini a trovare un accordo.