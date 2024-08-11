I tifosi del Liverpool non crederanno a ciò che ha fatto Diogo Jota nello scontro pre-campionato (Di domenica 11 agosto 2024) Fa notizia quanto riportato poco fa sul web: Il Liverpool domenica pomeriggio giocherà la precampionato ad Anfield contro il Siviglia e la situazione di parità è stata interrotta dal sensazionale gol di Diogo Jota. Sabato i Reds inizieranno la loro stagione in Premier League contro l’Ipswich Town e la squadra che ha iniziato la partita contro la squadra della Liga probabilmente scenderà in campo a Portman Road la prossima settimana. Jota è quasi certo che inizierà lo scontro in prima linea, dato che la stella portoghese ha lavorato di più con Slot durante la pre-stagione e ha giocato più minuti tra le principali stelle dei Reds. Il 27enne ha rafforzato la sua richiesta per il posto da titolare domenica segnando un gol sensazionale ad Anfield.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
- Diogo Jota's latest screamer should make Liverpool fans very excited | OneFootball - liverpool are playing host to Sevilla on Sunday in their final friendly before the Premier League season kicks off next weekend. And Arne Slot’s side have got off to the perfect start against the ... onefootball
- Liverpool team news: Salah, Trent, Van Dijk all start as Slot goes strong for Anfield debut | OneFootball - More than two months on from being confirmed as liverpool’s new head coach, Arne Slot finally takes charge of his first game at Anfield this afternoon as the Reds take on Sevilla (12:30pm kick-off). onefootball
- Darwin Nunez breaks social media silence ahead of first Liverpool pre-season appearance - liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has broken his Reds-related social media silence. The Uruguayan has posted about his club side for the first time in a while. uk.sports.yahoo
Video tifosi delVideo tifosi del