HOLY SHiRE fuori il nuovo album Invincible 

Leggi tutta la notizia su atomheartmagazine

(Di martedì 9 luglio 2024)“Invincible”, il terzodei milanesi, (Ghost Record Label/AWAL UK). L’arriva a 6 anni di distanza dal secondo lavoro “The Legendary Shepheds of the Forest”. Composto e prodotto dalla nuova formazione che si è stabilizzata negli anni post pandemia, è stato registrato e mixato da Frank Altare (Orion Recording Studios), masterizzato da Riccardo Parenti (Elephant Mastering) e presenta 10 nuovi brani e un’outro sinfonica. L’uscita dell’sarà presentato stasera live al Rock on the Road di Desio (MB). Dopo l’estate uscirà il secondo singolo con il video girato in collaborazione con la prestigiosa Scuola del Cinema di Milano Luchino Visconti, “The Seduction of Hollowness”. La musica presenta l’impronta melodica dei precedenti lavori, ma con una maggiore apertura alle sonorità nu metal, la presenza caratteristica del flauto suonato da Kima e delle due voci femminili (Aeon – dragon vocals e Julie – Unicorn Vocals) e i testi legati al mondo fantasy, con Tolkien che rimane la principale fonte di ispirazione.