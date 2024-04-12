WWE | Drew Gulak nei guai dopo le accuse di Ronda Rousey | arrivano le prime conseguenze

WWE: Drew Gulak nei guai dopo le accuse di Ronda Rousey, arrivano le prime conseguenze (Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024) Nelle scorse settimane Ronda Rousey ha apertamente accusato Drew Gulak di averla importunata nel backstage tirandole il laccio dei pantaloni senza che nessuno dei presenti reagisse. Il lottatore ha ammesso “l’incidente” scusandosi per l’accaduto, parlando però di un malinteso e di un tocco accidentale della zona dei lacci nel tentativo di stringerle la mano, dopo averlo già fatto al tempo con la Rousey. Nonostante le scuse è apparso chiaro, dalla puntata di NXT, che siano arrivate le prime conseguenze per Gulak. Rimosso dalla puntata Dagli ultimi aggiornamenti arrivati da Dave Meltzer e Fightful Select non sembra delle migliori la situazione di Drew Gulak. Il lottatore è stato rimosso dalla ...
