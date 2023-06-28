Warrior Nun | i fan ce l' hanno fatta | la serie è salva

Le campagne dei fan raramente producono risultati, ma Internet non aveva mai visto nulla di simile al movimento per salvare. Ebbene, queste preghiere sono state finalmente esaudite: lo showrunner e produttore esecutivo Simon Barry ha scritto su Twitter per far sapere a tutti che la loro missione è stata ...Fate: The Winx Saga 2 - Trailer Ita: Fate: The Winx Saga 2 - Trailer Italiano Ufficiale della serie Netflix - HD, la serie fantasy di Simon Barry incentrata sulla suota ...10 novembre :2. 11 novembre : L'antica apocalisse, Zac Efron: Con i piedi per terra 2. 14 novembre : Teletubbies. 15 novembre : Run For The Money. 16 novembre : Racionais MC's: dalle ...

Warrior Nun è stata salvata: la serie tornerà con una terza stagione! BadTaste.it Cinema

Mission accomplished, Halo Bearers! "Warrior Nun" is officially back from the great beyond, as Season 3 of the beloved fantasy drama has now been confirmed.Warrior Nun creator Simon Barry has confirmed that the fan-favorite comic book adaptation is being revived for a new season following its cancellation at Netflix. On Twitter, Barry announced that the ...