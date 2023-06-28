AVVENTURA E DIVERTIMENTO CON I GIOCHI DELL'ESTATE DI ROCCO GIOCATTOLIIL GRINCH TORNA A RUBARE IL NATALE IN UN NUOVO VIDEOGIOCO Master Detective Archives: Rain Code in arrivo su Nintendo SwitchGli speaker Polaroid Music e Polaroid Now+ Gen 2 rendono magica ...Hearthstone si prepara a fare il botto con TITANI, l'ultima ...DEEBOT N10 PLUS: Pulizia personalizzata con +87% di potenza di ...eFootball Championship Pro 202: conclusione spettacolareRunning Fable è in arrivo per Xbox e Nintendo Switch Niantic lancia Campfire per i Trainer di Pokémon GO in tutto il mondoCollezione Snapmag di Celly: i supporti dedicati agli appassionati ...Ultime Blog

Warrior Nun | i fan ce l' hanno fatta | la serie è salva

Warrior Nun

Warrior Nun, i fan ce l'hanno fatta: la serie è salva (Di mercoledì 28 giugno 2023) Dopo mesi di proteste per la cancellazione e mobilitazioni social, la fanbase più agguerrita di sempre ha raggiunto il risultato sperato: la serie tornerà presto
Warrior Nun, i fan ce l'hanno fatta: la serie è salva e tornerà con una Stagione 3!

Le campagne dei fan raramente producono risultati, ma Internet non aveva mai visto nulla di simile al movimento per salvare Warrior Nun . Ebbene, queste preghiere sono state finalmente esaudite: lo showrunner e produttore esecutivo Simon Barry ha scritto su Twitter per far sapere a tutti che la loro missione è stata ...

Warrior Nun è stata salvata: la serie tornerà con una terza stagione!  BadTaste.it Cinema

Warrior Nun Is Back From The Grave: Season 3 Confirmed

Mission accomplished, Halo Bearers! "Warrior Nun" is officially back from the great beyond, as Season 3 of the beloved fantasy drama has now been confirmed.

Warrior Nun Revived for Season 3 Following Netflix Cancellation

Warrior Nun creator Simon Barry has confirmed that the fan-favorite comic book adaptation is being revived for a new season following its cancellation at Netflix. On Twitter, Barry announced that the ...
