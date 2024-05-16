Fonte : iodonna di 16 mag 2024

Con uno strappo al protocollo - e uno al menù - il secondo Garden Party con re Carlo III e Camilla della stagione ha accolto solo lo showbusiness inglese

Con uno strappo al protocollo - e uno al menù - il secondo "Garden Party" con re Carlo III e Camilla della stagione ha accolto solo lo showbusiness inglese (Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) È stato un Garden Party un po’ insolito quello organizzato ieri a Buckingham Palace da re Carlo III e dalla regina Camilla. E non solo perché il numero degli invitati è stato dimezzato. Il sovrano, in gran forma, sorridente e con un elegante panciotto rosa, ha voluto sviare dal solito menù di tramezzini al cetriolo e torte alla fragola. E lui e la moglie hanno poi rotto loro stessi il protocollo Royal, soffermandosi a chiacchierare con gli ospiti di reality show, baci appassionati e intimo femminile.  ...
