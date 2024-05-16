Con uno strappo al protocollo - e uno al menù - il secondo Garden Party con re Carlo III e Camilla della stagione ha accolto solo lo showbusiness inglese

- Harry è a Londra : il doppio sgarbo di Re Carlo che lo ignora e non lo invita neppure al primo garden party
Re Carlo ha ospitato il primo garden party del 2024 a Buckingham Palace. C'erano tutti tranne il Principe Harry che era alla funzione di ringraziamento per il 10mo anniversario degli Invictus Games nella Cattedrale di St. Paul a Londra. Il ...
- Siamo stati al Garden Party con re Carlo e Camilla (ma non solo) a Buckingham Palace : ecco come è stato e cosa è successo
Sole incredibilmente caldo, 21 gradi con raggi diretti significa almeno 28 percepiti; sciopero dei treni, l’ennesimo qua dove tutto dovrebbe funzionare pragmaticamente, blackout della linea verde, la District Line che collega l’elegante South West ...
- Kate Middleton - ultime notizie. Garden Party triste senza di lei
Kate Middleton non c’è quest’anno al Garden Party. Il tumore non le ha permesso di presenziare a uno dei più prestigiosi eventi primaverili organizzati da Buckingham Palace. È talmente esclusivo che persino lei ha dovuto aspettare qualche anno dopo ...
