Con uno strappo al protocollo - e uno al menù - il secondo Garden Party con re Carlo III e Camilla della stagione ha accolto solo lo showbusiness inglese

Love Island goes to the palace! Maya Jama pulls King Charles for a chat at garden party - Love Island goes to the palace! Maya Jama pulls King Charles for a chat at garden party - Love Island host Maya Jama is well used to pulling the Islanders for a chat but she found herself mingling with royalty on Wednesday.

Sacked Northumbria police officer who sent sexual messages to student officer can now be named - Sacked Northumbria police officer who sent sexual messages to student officer can now be named - An experienced cop who was sacked for sending "inappropriate" sexual messages to a student police officer can now be named. The former Northumbria Police officer sent the woman, known as Witness D, ...

Glastonbury 2024: The Park reveals two new venues and line-up - Glastonbury 2024: The Park reveals two new venues and line-up - Glastonbury has unveiled two brand new venues and the line-up for the Park area this year, promising to " inspire wonder and ignite delight" for festivalgoers. "Queer wonderland" Scissors and The ...