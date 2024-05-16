Nfl | Netflix sbarca nello sport in diretta comprando i diritti per 4 partite

(Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) La società statunitenseha acquisito idi almeno quattrodel campionato professionistico di football americano Nfl. Per la prima volta in assoluto la piattaforma di streaming punta sul mondo dello, con un servizio di video on demand che trasmetterà dueil giorno di Natale 2024 e almeno una partita nella stessa data nel 2025 e nel 2026, come riportato da un comunicato stampa pubblicato mercoledì. Il Wall Street Journal afferma chepagherà 75 milioni di dollari per trasmettere ciascuna delle duedi quest’anno. Da diversi anni il colosso dello streaming fa incursioni nel mondo dello, ma fino ad ora si trattava più di produrre documentariivi o di creare i ...

