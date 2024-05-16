Fonte : sportface di 16 mag 2024

Nfl | Netflix sbarca nello sport in diretta comprando i diritti per 4 partite

Nfl: Netflix sbarca nello sport in diretta comprando i diritti per 4 partite (Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) La società statunitense Netflix ha acquisito i diritti di almeno quattro partite del campionato professionistico di football americano Nfl. Per la prima volta in assoluto la piattaforma di streaming punta sul mondo dello sport, con un servizio di video on demand che trasmetterà due partite il giorno di Natale 2024 e almeno una partita nella stessa data nel 2025 e nel 2026, come riportato da un comunicato stampa pubblicato mercoledì. Il Wall Street Journal afferma che Netflix pagherà 75 milioni di dollari per trasmettere ciascuna delle due partite di quest’anno. Da diversi anni il colosso dello streaming fa incursioni nel mondo dello sport, ma fino ad ora si trattava più di produrre documentari sportivi o di creare i ...
