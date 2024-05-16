Nfl | Netflix sbarca nello sport in diretta comprando i diritti per 4 partite

- Netflix - prove di sport in diretta con Alcaraz-Nadal : «Presto racconteremo Jacobs - a metà 2024»
Netflix organizza Alcaraz-Nadal a Las Vegas: «Raccontiamo lo sport, presto anche Jacobs». Ne scrive il Corriere della Sera. Domani a Las Vegas Rafa Nadal e Carlos Alcaraz si affronteranno (ore 21) in un’esibizione al casinò Mandalay Bay Resort. ...
Golf Apparel Startup Beldrie Taps Into Rising Tide In Women’s Sports - Golf Apparel Startup Beldrie Taps Into Rising Tide In Women’s sports - A former management consultant at KPMG and program manager at Meta ditches the corporate grind to start-up a women’s focused golf apparel brand after leaving both roles.
Netflix sbarca nello sport in diretta con 4 partite natalizie della Nfl - netflix sbarca nello sport in diretta con 4 partite natalizie della Nfl - netflix si lancia nello sport in diretta. La piattaforma ha infatti acquisito i diritti di almeno quattro partite del campionato professionistico di football americano Nfl, e trasmetterà due partite ...
Tyson Fury names who will win Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul mega Netflix fight - Tyson Fury names who will win Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul mega netflix fight - Tyson Fury has given his prediction for Mike Tyson's upcoming fight against Jake Paul, with the heavyweight champion backing a knockout win.