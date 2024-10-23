Il rapper si è schierato con Kamala Harris e ha lanciato il comizio dell'ex presidente a Detroit (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Detroit, 23 ott. (askanews) – Schivo da sempre, Eminem centellina le apparizioni pubbliche. Il famoso rapper ha fatto una eccezione e a Detroit ha introdotto l’ex presidente Barack Obama in un comizio a favore di Kamala Harris. Il rapper non si è esibito, ma ha espresso il suo appoggio alla vicepresidente Harris invitando il pubblico a votare. Lo stile di Barack Obama guarda le foto . Leggi anche › Gli Obama festeggiano 30 anni di matrimonio. Iodonna.it - Il rapper si è schierato con Kamala Harris e ha lanciato il comizio dell'ex presidente a Detroit Leggi tutta la notizia su Iodonna.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024), 23 ott. (askanews) – Schivo da sempre, Eminem centellina le apparizioni pubbliche. Il famosoha fatto una eccezione e aha introdotto l’exBarack Obama in una favore di. Ilnon si è esibito, ma ha espresso il suo appoggio alla viceinvitando il pubblico a votare. Lo stile di Barack Obama guarda le foto . Leggi anche › Gli Obama festeggiano 30 anni di matrimonio.

