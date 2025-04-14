Star del Real Madrid Luka Modric Eyes Investment in Mid Table Championship Club

Star del Real Madrid Luka Modric è diventata proprietaria di minoranza del Club di campionato Swansea City.Si pensa che Modric, 39 anni, stia acquistando una piccola partecipazione in Swansea e si unisce ai proprietari esistenti, attualmente guidati dal presidente Andy Coleman.Coleman ha supervisionato una modifica alla struttura di proprietà degli Swans nel novembre dello scorso anno che ha visto Brett Cravatt, Nigel Morris e Jason Cohen unirsi al gruppo dopo aver iniettato oltre 20 milioni di sterline nel Club.Fabrizio Romano è stato ora riportato che Modric si faceva strada mentre guarda alla vita oltre a suonare. Esclusiva: Luka Modri?, destinata a diventare un nuovo proprietario di minoranza a Swansea.

