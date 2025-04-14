Star del Real Madrid Luka Modric Eyes Investment in Mid Table Championship Club
Ancelotti compares Real Madrid star to AC Milan icon: “Everything a footballer should be”.
Luka DONCIC | Biografia, Competizioni, Vittorie.
Già idoli e fan a vicenda, ora anche compagni: la storia di Luka Doncic e LeBron James.
Adam Silver: «Nessun secondo fine dietro la trade Doncic, Charlotte? Vedremo».
Le ‘stelle’ d’Europa da Mbappé a Cr7.
Luka Doncic: lo stipendio (da record), il matrimonio nel castello, la moglie influencer (chi è), il divorzio d.
Nota di calciostyle.it: Swansea, Luka Modric diventa co-proprietario del club - Visualizzazioni: 17 Luka Modric inizia già a pensare al suo futuro. Infatti, il calciatore del Real Madrid è divenuto co-proprietario dello Swansea. Modric: Una Nuova Avventura allo Swansea Luka Modri ...
Si apprende da msn.com: Real Madrid star Luka Modric becomes minority owner of Championship club with shock investment - but midfielder still has no plans to retire - Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ...
Segnala msn.com: Luka Modric set to become minority owner of Swansea as Real Madrid star makes surprise decision - Real Madrid great Luka Modric is set to become a new minority owner of Swansea City. The Croatian, who turns 40 in September, is taking a non-controlling stake in the Welsh club.