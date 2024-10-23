? LIVE! Atalanta-Celtic 0-0: la Dea crea, ma il muro scozzese regge fino alla fine (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Atalanta-Celtic 0-0 Marcatori: – Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac (78? Ruggeri); Bellanova (58? Samardzic), De Roon, Ederson, Zappacosta; Pasalic (78? Zaniolo); Retegui (58? De Ketelaere), Lookman (69? Cuadrado). A disp. Rui Patricio, Rossi, Godfrey, Del Lungo, Palestra, Manzoni, Vlahovic. All. Gasperini Celtic (4-3-3): Schmeichel; Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Valle; Engels (74? McCowan), McGregor, Hatate (68? Paulo Bernardo); Kühn (81? Forrest), Idah (68? Furuhashi), Maeda (74? Palma). A disp. Sinisalo, Bain, Nawrocki, Ralston, Welsh, McCowan, Jang, Palma,. All. Rodgers Arbitro: Peljto (Bosnia) Ammoniti: 8? Johnston per gioco falloso Espulsi: – Note: recuperi 0’pt e 4’st, spettatori 22.751, incasso 972. Bergamonews.it - ? LIVE! Atalanta-Celtic 0-0: la Dea crea, ma il muro scozzese regge fino alla fine Leggi tutta la notizia su Bergamonews.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024)0-0 Marcatori: –(3-4-1-2): Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac (78? Ruggeri); Bellanova (58? Samardzic), De Roon, Ederson, Zappacosta; Pasalic (78? Zaniolo); Retegui (58? De Ketelaere), Lookman (69? Cuadrado). A disp. Rui Patricio, Rossi, Godfrey, Del Lungo, Palestra, Manzoni, Vlahovic. All. Gasperini(4-3-3): Schmeichel; Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Valle; Engels (74? McCowan), McGregor, Hatate (68? Paulo Bernardo); Kühn (81? Forrest), Idah (68? Furuhashi), Maeda (74? Palma). A disp. Sinisalo, Bain, Nawrocki, Ralston, Welsh, McCowan, Jang, Palma,. All. Rodgers Arbitro: Peljto (Bosnia) Ammoniti: 8? Johnston per gioco falloso Espulsi: – Note: recuperi 0’pt e 4’st, spettatori 22.751, incasso 972.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool: Nunez and Mac Allister in visitors’ lineup for Champions League clash - Having left Liverpool over the summer after nearly nine years in charge at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp will take over as Red Bull’s Head of Global Football in January. RB Leipzig sporting director Rouven ... (telegraph.co.uk)

UEFA Champions League Atalanta 0 Celtic 0 Full time - Listen to Sportsound and follow live text commentary, score updates and match report from Atalanta vs Celtic in the Champions League. (bbc.com)

Atalanta-Celtic 0-0 LIVE: si riparte senza cambi - IL TABELLINO Atalanta-Celtic 0-0 MARCATORI: FORMAZIONI: ATALANTA (3-4-1-2): Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Bellanova, de Roon, ... (msn.com)