Wimbledon, la spettacolare standing ovation per Sir David Attenborough: grazie al celebre naturalista le palline da tennis sono gialle (Di lunedì 1 luglio 2024) Quando Sir David Attenborough fa il suo ingresso sul campo centrale dell’All England Club, tutti si alzano in piedi e cominciano ad applaudire. Una standing ovation. Il tributo di Wimbledon al più noto e rispettato naturalista e divulgatore scientifico del mondo. Nato nel 1926 a Londra, Attenborough ha dedicato oltre sette decenni della sua vita alla documentazione e alla promozione della conservazione della natura. La sua carriera televisiva iniziò nel 1952 alla BBC, dove presto divenne una figura centrale nella produzione di documentari sulla natura. Praticamente quello che Piero Angela ha rappresentato per l’Italia, Attenborough lo è stato per la Gran Bretagna e per tutto il mondo. celebre è infatti la sua serie di documentari “Life“, che esplora la biodiversità del pianeta, dalle foreste pluviali alle profondità degli oceani.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
- Wimbledon 2024 LIVE: Tennis scores and latest updates as Carlos Alcaraz plays and Emma Raducanu in action - wimbledon is back as Emma Raducanu and defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz highlight the opening day at the All England Club before Andy Murray reveals if he will play singles on his final ... msn
- David Beckham and his mum, Katherine Jenkins and Sir David Attenborough lead stars in Wimbledon Royal Box on day one - THE stars have flocked to centre court to catch the action of day one at wimbledon. Superstars from all walks of life are filling the seats in the Royal Box as the iconic tournament gets underway. thesun.co.uk
- Kate Middleton's three major reasons for quitting tennis exposed as Wimbledon gets underway - Tennis fan The Princess of Wales shared the touching reason why she doesn't get out on the court as much as she would like to as wimbledon gets underway ... mirror.co.uk
Video Wimbledon spettacolareVideo Wimbledon spettacolare