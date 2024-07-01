Arriva un nuovo aesthetic trend: il Brat Girl Summer (ed è tutto merito di Charli XCX) (Di lunedì 1 luglio 2024) La popstar Charli XCX ha lanciato l’album “Brat” all’inizio di giugno, e da allora il singolo “360” è diventato un tormentone estivo, con oltre 50 milioni di streaming su Spotify. Ma “Brat” non è solo un album: è un intero trend aesthetic, che sta conquistando internet con il fenomeno del “Brat Girl Summer”. Cos’è il nuovo trend Brat Girl Summer di Charli XCX La “Brat Girl Summer” è molto più di una tendenza musicale: è un’estetica che sta prendendo piede grazie a Charli XCX e alle sue collaborazioni con icone come Julia Fox, Gabbriette e Chloë Sevigny. Questi look, caratterizzati da vita bassa, orli alti e canotte bianche senza reggiseno, richiamano fortemente gli anni 2000 e il revival boho, riflettendo la passione di Charli per la moda indie sleaze.Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazineNotizie su altre fonti
