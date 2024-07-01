Arriva un nuovo aesthetic trend | il Brat Girl Summer ed è tutto merito di Charli XCX

Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine

(Di lunedì 1 luglio 2024) La popstarXCX ha lanciato l’album “” all’inizio di giugno, e da allora il singolo “360” è diventato un tormentone estivo, con oltre 50 milioni di streaming su Spotify. Ma “” non è solo un album: è un intero, che sta conquistando internet con il fenomeno del “”. Cos’è ildiXCX La “” è molto più di una tendenza musicale: è un’estetica che sta prendendo piede grazie aXCX e alle sue collaborazioni con icone come Julia Fox, Gabbriette e Chloë Sevigny. Questi look, caratterizzati da vita bassa, orli alti e canotte bianche senza reggiseno, richiamano fortemente gli anni 2000 e il revival boho, riflettendo la passione diper la moda indie sleaze.