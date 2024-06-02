Derry City-Waterford Utd lunedì 03 giugno 2024 ore 19 | 00 | formazioni quote pronostici

Leggi tutta la notizia su infobetting

(Di domenica 2 giugno 2024) Occasione sprecata per il, che fermato dal Dundalk nell’ultimo turno di Premier League irlandese non ha approfittato del KO interno dello Shelbourne per avvicinarlo in classifica. Il rinvio della gara della capolista potrebbe permettere alla squadra di Higgins di avvicinarsi minacciosa in caso di vittoria quest’oggi sul neopromossoUtd. Gli avversari tuttavia sono da non sottovalutare affatto: la squadra InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e