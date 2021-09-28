Disney: arriva Il Piccolo Principe a fumetti, parodia che guarda al ...Cellularline lancia nuovi prodotti per lavoro casa e ufficio Bollette di luce e gas : chi avrà lo sconto e cosa cambiaCome trovare una relazione quando si è sempre impegnatiG-Darius HD Recensione PS4 Pro Siti comparatori: vantaggi e svantaggiVaccini Covid : da domani terza dose Rsa e over 80Cosa sono i portafusibili per cavo e a cosa servono?Troppo ubriaco : Nicolas Cage ubriaco cacciato da un bar di Las VegasTV SORRISI E CANZONI LANCIA IL NUOVO ALLEGATO CONSIGLI Ultime Blog

Hisense Continues To Support European Football as an Official Partner of the UEFA Nations League Finals 2021 in Italy

QINGDAO, China, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the upcoming UEFA Nations League Finals 2021, ...

zazoom
Commenta
Hisense Continues To Support European Football as an Official Partner of the UEFA Nations League Finals 2021 in Italy (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) QINGDAO, China, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Ahead of the upcoming UEFA Nations League Finals 2021, taking place between 6-10 October (CET), in Italy, leading consumer electronics and home appliances company, Hisense, has announced that it will be an Official Partner of the Tournament for a second time. The 2021 edition of the UEFA Nations League Finals will be held in Milan and Turin, bringing together UEFA EURO 2020 Champions, Italy, alongside Belgium, France and Spain as the four qualified teams. Heading into the UEFA Nations League ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Hisense Continues

Hisense Capitalise on Paris Saint - Germain Ambition for Second Year of Partnership

Hisense continues to support major sporting properties around the globe with its recently announced 2022 FIFA World Cup partnership, alongside its UEFA EURO 2020, and UEFA Nations League Finals ...

LG's New QNED Mini LED TV Lineup Receives WiSA Ready Certification

... are a prime example of what sets our Association's members apart from other CE brands.' LG Electronics continues to lead the way among WiSA member brands, including Hisense, Skyworth, Bang & Olufsen ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Hisense Continues
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Hisense Continues Hisense Continues Support European Football