Hisense Continues To Support European Football as an Official Partner of the UEFA Nations League Finals 2021 in Italy (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) QINGDAO, China, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Ahead of the upcoming UEFA Nations League Finals 2021, taking place between 6-10 October (CET), in Italy, leading consumer electronics and home appliances company, Hisense, has announced that it will be an Official Partner of the Tournament for a second time. The 2021 edition of the UEFA Nations League Finals will be held in Milan and Turin, bringing together UEFA EURO 2020 Champions, Italy, alongside Belgium, France and Spain as the four qualified teams. Heading into the UEFA Nations League ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ahead of the upcoming UEFA Nations League Finals 2021, taking place between 6-10 October (CET), in Italy, leading consumer electronics and home appliances company, Hisense, has announced that it will be an Official Partner of the Tournament for a second time. The 2021 edition of the UEFA Nations League Finals will be held in Milan and Turin, bringing together UEFA EURO 2020 Champions, Italy, alongside Belgium, France and Spain as the four qualified teams. Heading into the UEFA Nations League ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Hisense Continues
Hisense Capitalise on Paris Saint - Germain Ambition for Second Year of PartnershipHisense continues to support major sporting properties around the globe with its recently announced 2022 FIFA World Cup partnership, alongside its UEFA EURO 2020, and UEFA Nations League Finals ...
LG's New QNED Mini LED TV Lineup Receives WiSA Ready Certification... are a prime example of what sets our Association's members apart from other CE brands.' LG Electronics continues to lead the way among WiSA member brands, including Hisense, Skyworth, Bang & Olufsen ...
Hisense ContinuesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Hisense Continues