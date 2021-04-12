Celebrating Exceptional 2021 Harvest for Monsoon Valley Vineyard in Thailand

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 12 aprile 2021) BANGKOK, April 12,/PRNewswire/Christopher Carter, Chief Operating Officer of Siam Winery Company Limited, has issued the following statement: "We started in 2001, with the vision of creating world-class wines right here in. After 20 years of dedication, experimentation and passion at ourin Hua Hin, we've made great strides towards this goal. From humble beginnings, we today output a yield of 300 tonnes of grapes producing over 300,000 bottles of award-winning wine per year, 70% of which is sold domestically and 30% exported to international markets. Now with the, we are excited to build on this with the next vintage". Underscoring the quality ofwines are over 320 international awards ...