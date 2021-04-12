Celebrating Exceptional 2021 Harvest for Monsoon Valley Vineyard in Thailand (Di lunedì 12 aprile 2021) BANGKOK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Christopher Carter, Chief Operating Officer of Siam Winery Company Limited, has issued the following statement: "We started in 2001, with the vision of creating world-class wines right here in Thailand. After 20 years of dedication, experimentation and passion at our Vineyard in Hua Hin, we've made great strides towards this goal. From humble beginnings, we today output a yield of 300 tonnes of grapes producing over 300,000 bottles of award-winning wine per year, 70% of which is sold domestically and 30% exported to international markets. Now with the Exceptional 2021 Harvest, we are excited to build on this with the next vintage". Underscoring the quality of Monsoon Valley wines are over 320 international awards ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
