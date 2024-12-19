HT•XTEND | Revolutionizing Smart Manufacturing at Haitian International
NINGBO, China, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/
HT•XTEND signifies the digital transformation of Haitian International's machine series, combining hardware with digital intelligence for self-optimising production. The fact that the software is developed and programmed entirely in-house not only gives Haitian flexibility and independence, but also ensures that maximum cost efficiency and quality are achieved. Much of this HT•XTEND functionality is standard and can be operated without training, delivering immediate results.Through continuous development and improvement of these functions, the goal is to drive transformation in the plastics industry and set new standards for Smart Manufacturing.Driving Intelligent ManufacturingWith HT•XTEND, Haitian and Zhafir's 5th generation injection molding machines are equipped with advanced intelligent features, setting new standards for efficiency, stability, and Smart Manufacturing.
HT•XTEND signifies the digital transformation of Haitian International's machine series, combining hardware with digital intelligence for self-optimising production. The fact that the software is developed and programmed entirely in-house not only gives Haitian flexibility and independence, but also ensures that maximum cost efficiency and quality are achieved. Much of this HT•XTEND functionality is standard and can be operated without training, delivering immediate results.Through continuous development and improvement of these functions, the goal is to drive transformation in the plastics industry and set new standards for Smart Manufacturing.Driving Intelligent ManufacturingWith HT•XTEND, Haitian and Zhafir's 5th generation injection molding machines are equipped with advanced intelligent features, setting new standards for efficiency, stability, and Smart Manufacturing.
Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - HT•XTEND: Revolutionizing Smart Manufacturing at Haitian International
A "Chi l'ha visto" le figlie di Rudy (detto Manolo) Cavazza scomparso da Spoltore [VIDEO] ilpescara.it
Commissione inchiesta Covid, presidente Lisei ad Atreju: "Indagheremo su ipotesi di strage e omicidio ... ilgiornaleditalia.it
Blitz contro i neonazisti: esce dal carcere uno dei "lupi mannari" bolognatoday.it
Jake Paul provoca Lance Armstrong, lui risponde: “Quando vuoi. Io e il mio unico testicolo ci ... fanpage.it
Scontro Monti-Meloni in Senato, l'ex premier: "Musk impone protettorato su Italia", la replica: "Non prendo ... ilgiornaleditalia.it
Inter-Udinese: orario, probabili formazioni e dove vederla in tv ilgiornaleditalia.it
I titoli delle 30 canzoni del Festival di Sanremo 2025 e i testi, chi sono le quattro Nuove Proposte ilgiornaleditalia.it
Commissione inchiesta Covid, presidente Lisei ad Atreju: "Indagheremo su ipotesi di strage e omicidio ... ilgiornaleditalia.it
Blitz contro i neonazisti: esce dal carcere uno dei "lupi mannari" bolognatoday.it
Jake Paul provoca Lance Armstrong, lui risponde: “Quando vuoi. Io e il mio unico testicolo ci ... fanpage.it
Scontro Monti-Meloni in Senato, l'ex premier: "Musk impone protettorato su Italia", la replica: "Non prendo ... ilgiornaleditalia.it
Inter-Udinese: orario, probabili formazioni e dove vederla in tv ilgiornaleditalia.it
I titoli delle 30 canzoni del Festival di Sanremo 2025 e i testi, chi sono le quattro Nuove Proposte ilgiornaleditalia.it
Video HT•XTEND Revolutionizing