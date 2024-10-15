Liberoquotidiano.it di 15 ott 2024

Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority Makes Milestone Transport and Logistics Announcements at the Global Logistics Forum

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/

The Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority (ECZA) today revealed three significant Announcements to coincide with the inaugural Global Logistics Forum (GLF). Reshaping the Global map of Logistics, GLF marked a key moment for ECZA to award two new Eligibility Criteria Certificates, along with the confirmation of a partnership with Saudi Post (SPL) that will enhance Logistics services for investors across Saudi Arabia's Special Economic Zones (SEZs). The Eligibility Criteria Certificates, which have been issued to Tharawat Alqata Industries Company and to Automotive Solution Company for Logistic Services (MASARAT Mobility Park) will see both companies set up facilities in King Abdullah Economic City Special Economic Zone (KAEC SEZ).
