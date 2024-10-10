Morta a 96 anni Ethel Kennedy, era la vedova di Robert Kennedy (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) E’ Morta a 96 anni Ethel Kennedy, la vedova di Robert F. Kennedy. Lo ha annunciato la famiglia. Ethel Kennedy era anche la madre di Robert F. Kennedy Jr, candidato indipendente in questa campagna elettorale, che dopo il ritiro è sceso al fianco di Donald Trump. Lapresse.it - Morta a 96 anni Ethel Kennedy, era la vedova di Robert Kennedy Leggi tutta la notizia su Lapresse.it (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) E’a 96, ladiF.. Lo ha annunciato la famiglia.era anche la madre diF.Jr, candidato indipendente in questa campagna elettorale, che dopo il ritiro è sceso al fianco di Donald Trump.

