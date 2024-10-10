Lapresse.it - Morta a 96 anni Ethel Kennedy, era la vedova di Robert Kennedy
Ethel Kennedy: A Legacy of Resilience and Social Advocacy - Ethel Kennedy, widow of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, passed away at 96. Known for her resilience, she raised 11 children and actively contributed to social causes. Having faced numerous personal tragedies, ... (devdiscourse.com)
Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert Kennedy and matriarch of celebrated political family, dies at 96 - Ethel Kennedy, a matriarch of America's most celebrated political family who carried on her husband Robert F. Kennedy's fight for civil justice after witnessing his assassination on the night he won ... (abc7chicago.com)
Ethel Kennedy, social activist and widow of Robert F Kennedy, has died - BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — Ethel Kennedy, the wife of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy who raised their 11 children after he was assassinated and remained dedicated to social causes and the family’s legacy for ... (baltimoresun.com)
