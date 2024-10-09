I Pink Planet portano a Casarsa la musica dei Pink Floyd. sabato 12 ottobre (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) Da The Dark Side of the Moon, fino alle note dei nostri giorni, rappresentate dall’album The Endless River. Senza dimenticare altre “pietre miliari” quali Money, Wish You Were Here e Another Brick in the Wall così come altri brani meno suonati dal vivo tratti da album come Meddle, A Momentary Lapse of Reason e The Division Bell. Un viaggio emozionale tra musica, parola ed effetti speciali per ripercorrere più di 50 anni della carriera musicale di una delle band che ha fatto la storia del rock mondiale, i Pink Floyd. Grande serata quella in programma sabato 12 ottobre alle 20.45 al Teatro Comunale Pier Paolo Pasolini di Casarsa della Delizia. Sul palco infatti, salirà una delle più applaudite cover band del leggendario gruppo britannico, i Pink Planet, ospiti di un evento organizzato da SimulArte in collaborazione con l’amministrazione comunale. Udine20.it - I Pink Planet portano a Casarsa la musica dei Pink Floyd. sabato 12 ottobre Leggi tutta la notizia su Udine20.it (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) Da The Dark Side of the Moon, fino alle note dei nostri giorni, rappresentate dall’album The Endless River. Senza dimenticare altre “pietre miliari” quali Money, Wish You Were Here e Another Brick in the Wall così come altri brani meno suonati dal vivo tratti da album come Meddle, A Momentary Lapse of Reason e The Division Bell. Un viaggio emozionale tra, parola ed effetti speciali per ripercorrere più di 50 anni della carrierale di una delle band che ha fatto la storia del rock mondiale, i. Grande serata quella in programmaalle 20.45 al Teatro Comunale Pier Paolo Pasolini didella Delizia. Sul palco infatti, salirà una delle più applaudite cover band del leggendario gruppo britannico, i, ospiti di un evento organizzato da SimulArte in collaborazione con l’amministrazione comunale.

