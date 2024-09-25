Trick Williams:”Stiamo imparando molto da CM Punk qui alla NXT, assorbiamo la sua conoscenza” (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Il veterano della WWE, CM Punk, ora un mentore esperto nell’industria, ha assunto il ruolo di guida facendo frequenti visite agli atleti del brand NXT. Di recente, Trick Williams ha condiviso la sua esperienza illuminante lavorando al fianco di The Best in The World. Da quando Punk è tornato nella promozione di Stamford a Survivor Series 2023, ha fatto apparizioni regolari al WWE training facility. Il 45enne è stato al Performance Center sia per allenarsi che per guarire da infortuni. Per chi non lo sapesse, The Second City Saint è atteso per arbitrare il match per il titolo NXT tra Trick Williams e l’attuale campione Ethan Page nell’episodio di NXT del 1° ottobre 2024.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
