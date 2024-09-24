Melrose Place, Courtney Thorne-Smith si è rifiutata di indossare biancheria sexy a 17 anni: "Era una trappola" (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) L'attrice, all'epoca adolescente, avrebbe dovuto indossare un tipo di biancheria molto ammiccante sul set di un film La star di Melrose Place e La vita secondo Jim, Courtney-Thorne Smith, ha ricordato una vecchia e terribile esperienza sul set di un film in cui la produzione tentò di modificare il suo abbigliamento in modo che apparisse molto più provocante. "Fu per uno dei miei primi film, avevo 17 anni ed ero a Tahoe. La trama prevedeva che io a 17 anni recitassi insieme a un ragazzo di quasi trent'anni", ha raccontato la Thorne-Smith nell'ultimo episodio del podcast Still the Place, che conduce insieme alle sue ex colleghe di Melrose Place, Daphne Zuniga e Laura Leighton. "Nella sceneggiatura andavamoLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
- Melrose Place star says she was ‘trapped’ into wearing ‘sexy’ lingerie in TV movie aged 17 - melrose place star Courtney Thorne-Smith has claimed she was asked to wear a “really sexy negligee” as an underage actor in one of her early movies. independent.co.uk
