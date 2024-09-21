Alla Festa del Cinema di Roma Stop Making Sense 40 Anniversary Experience dei Talking Heads

Leggi tutta la notizia su romadailynews

(Di sabato 21 settembre 2024) A 40 ANNI DALL’USCITA DEL FILM CONCERTO DEIDEL REGISTA PREMIO OSCAR® JONATHAN DEMME. 40Anteprima italianadeldicon Special Night al Teatro Olimpicopresenza di JERRY HARRISON e JAMES MOCKOSKI 19 ottobreParty all’ALCATRAZ di Milano per il debutto delloTour Party 24 ottobre: evento speciale nelle sale italiane 11, 12, 13 novembre This is the greatest concert film ever Spike Lee Debutterà il prossimo 19 ottobreDELDI(16-27 ottobre). 40, il progetto speciale che celebra i 40 anni dall’uscita del più grande film concerto di tutti i tempi, una pietra miliare dei documentari rock realizzata dal regista Premio Oscar® Jonathan Demme.