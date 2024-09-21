Fonte : romadailynews di 21 set 2024

Alla Festa del Cinema di Roma Stop Making Sense 40 Anniversary Experience dei Talking Heads

Alla Festa del Cinema di Roma “Stop Making Sense. 40 Anniversary Experience” dei Talking Heads (Di sabato 21 settembre 2024) A 40 ANNI DALL’USCITA DEL FILM CONCERTO DEI Talking Heads DEL REGISTA PREMIO OSCAR® JONATHAN DEMME Stop Making Sense. 40 Anniversary Experience Anteprima italiana Alla Festa del Cinema di Roma con Special Night al Teatro Olimpico Alla presenza di JERRY HARRISON e JAMES MOCKOSKI 19 ottobre Stop Making Sense Party all’ALCATRAZ di Milano per il debutto dello Stop Making Sense Tour Party 24 ottobre Cinema Experience: evento speciale nelle sale italiane 11, 12, 13 novembre  This is the greatest concert film ever Spike Lee   Debutterà il prossimo 19 ottobre Alla Festa DEL Cinema DI Roma (16-27 ottobre) Stop Making Sense. 40 Anniversary Experience, il progetto speciale che celebra i 40 anni dall’uscita del più grande film concerto di tutti i tempi, una pietra miliare dei documentari rock realizzata dal regista Premio Oscar® Jonathan Demme.
Leggi tutta la notizia su romadailynews
Notizie su altre fonti
  • China Prepares 75th Anniversary amidst Dispute on UNGA Resolution 2758 - OPINION: Given the international preponderance of support for the PRC as reflected in the UN, the BRICS+, FOCAC and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and, the impending celebrations for the PRC ... msn

  • Glasgow service to be held for WWII soldier who fled the the Nazis - A service will be held in Glasgow to remember Emil Edward Stock, who fled the Nazis and fought for the British Army in Normandy ... glasgowtimes.co.uk

  • PS5's 30th Anniversary Range Is Why We Should Always Question Nostalgia - This isn't the first Sony has used the intoxicating power of nostalgia to tempt its customers to part with their hard-earned cash; a decade ago it released a 20th-anniversary variant of the PS4, again ... msn

Video di Tendenza
Video Alla Festa
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.