WWE | Bayley affronterà Piper Niven a Clash At The Castle con Nia Jax spettatrice interessata

(Di sabato 1 giugno 2024) Nia Jax è diventata la nuova Queen of The Ring dopo aver sconfitto Lyra Valkyria sabato scorso in Arabia Saudita. Scettro, corona, ma soprattutto un’opportunità titolata contro la campionessa WWE da esercitare a SummerSlam. Fino a SummerSlam c’è ancora del tempo però e così la Jax non è ancora sicura seo una nuova campionessa che potrebbe esserevisti gli ultimi sviluppi della scorsa notte a SmackDown. Celebrazione interrotta Nia Jax questa notte ha preso la via del ring per essere incoronata Queen of The Ring per la gioia anche del GM Nick Aldis, fiero che una sua scelta al draft abbia portato a casa l’ambita corona. Terminato il cerimoniale The Irresistible Force ha subito rivolto le sue attenzioni verso la shot titolata di SummerSlam e ha chiamato sul ring