WWE: Bayley affronterà Piper Niven a Clash At The Castle con Nia Jax spettatrice interessata (Di sabato 1 giugno 2024) Nia Jax è diventata la nuova Queen of The Ring dopo aver sconfitto Lyra Valkyria sabato scorso in Arabia Saudita. Scettro, corona, ma soprattutto un’opportunità titolata contro la campionessa WWE da esercitare a SummerSlam. Fino a SummerSlam c’è ancora del tempo però e così la Jax non è ancora sicura se affronterà Bayley o una nuova campionessa che potrebbe essere Piper Niven visti gli ultimi sviluppi della scorsa notte a SmackDown. Celebrazione interrotta Nia Jax questa notte ha preso la via del ring per essere incoronata Queen of The Ring per la gioia anche del GM Nick Aldis, fiero che una sua scelta al draft abbia portato a casa l’ambita corona. Terminato il cerimoniale The Irresistible Force ha subito rivolto le sue attenzioni verso la shot titolata di SummerSlam e ha chiamato sul ring Bayley.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- WWE SmackDown Results: The Bloodline Wins Tag-Team Match; Piper Niven, Chelsea Green Beat Naomi And Bayley - When she was addressing the crown, bayley entered the ring and expressed her desire to book a match against the Queen of the Ring at the upcoming summerslam. That’s when Piper Niven and Chelsea Green ... news18
- WWE SmackDown Results, Winners And Grades As AJ Styles Turns Heel Again - WWE SmackDown results with Nia Jax's Queen of the Ring coronation and AJ Styles turning heel on Cody Rhodes after teasing a retirement. forbes
- Risultati dello show blu del venerdì sera - Piccolo riassunto di ciò che è successo nell'episodio di WWE Friday Night SmackDown del 31/5/2024 svoltosi alla MVP Arena di Albany, New York - Lo show si apre con il GM di SmackDown Nick Aldis già su ... worldwrestling
Video WWE BayleyVideo WWE Bayley