Suri Cruise rifiuta il padre e diventa Suri Noelle in onore della madre Katie Holmes

- Suri - la figlia di Tom Cruise - rinnega il papà : “Per me non esiste più”
Non solo nei film, anche nella vita reale Tom Cruise vive esperienze spericolate e ricche di colpi di scena. Di recente è uscita fuori la notizia che Suri, la figlia che l’attore di “Mission Impossibile” ha avuto da Katie Holmes, ha rinnegato il ...
- Suri Cruise “rinnega” il cognome del papà Tom : «Per lei lui non esiste più»
Suri, la figlia di Tom Cruise e Katie Holmes, dopo i festeggiamenti per i suoi 18 anni (in assenza del suo celebre papà), è tornata sotto i riflettori per una scelta che fa discutere. La giovane avrebbe deciso di abbandonare il cognome del padre, ...
- Suri Cruise taglia i ponti con papà Tom dopo dieci anni di assenza e cambia il nome in onore della madre Katie Holmes : “Per lei non esiste più”
Festeggiare la maggiore età e prendere una decisione importante, di quelle dalle quali non puoi più tornare indietro. Suri Cruise, figlia di Tom Cruise e dell’ex compagna Katie Holmes, ha deciso di staccarsi definitivamente dalla figura paterna. ...
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' £315,000-a-year divorce after Scientologists 'moved into family home' - Tom cruise and Katie Holmes' £315,000-a-year divorce after Scientologists 'moved into family home' - When Tom cruise and Katie Holmes divorced the Top Gun star was ordered to pay $400,000 per year in child support, but that's stopped now daughter suri cruise is 18 ...
'He cares more about Scientology': Tom Cruise ripped after daughter Suri makes vital change in her name following years of estrangement - 'He cares more about Scientology': Tom cruise ripped after daughter suri makes vital change in her name following years of estrangement - She played Philoclea in the New York theater production. Katie Holmes and suri are reportedly very close to each other Noelle is suri's mother Katie Holmes' middle name. The duo ...