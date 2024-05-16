Fonte : news.robadadonne di 16 mag 2024

Suri Cruise rifiuta il padre e diventa Suri Noelle in onore della madre Katie Holmes

Suri Cruise

Suri Cruise rifiuta il padre e diventa Suri Noelle in onore della madre Katie Holmes (Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) Suri Cruise, 18 anni, ha scelto di rifiutare il cognome del padre Tom Cruise e di diventare Suri Noelle, un cognome che ha scelto in onore di sua madre. La giovane ha deciso di presentarsi col suo nuovo cognome durante un musical organizzato dal corso di teatro della sua scuola. Non più Suri Cruise, quindi, ma Suri Noelle: Noelle, infatti, è il secondo nome di sua madre, all’anagrafe Katie Holmes. Suri Noelle, che non vede Tom Cruise ...
