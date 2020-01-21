WWE Raw pre-Royal Rumble 2020: Ladder Match per l'US Championship (Di martedì 21 gennaio 2020) Nella Intrust Bank Arena a Wichita, Kansas, l'ultima puntata del roster rosso prima della Royal Rumble 2020. foxsports
Tuttowrestling : WWE RAW REPORT 20/01/2020: Oggi a Raw, Ladder Match per il titolo degli Stati Uniti tra Andrade e Mysterio. - SpazioWrestling : SETH ROLLINS E BUDDY MURPHY SCRIVONO GIÀ LA “STORIA”: CHE SPETTACOLO A RAW! Scopri con noi, quanto accaduto a WWE R… - WWEITALY1 : I NUOVI CAMPIONI RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS SONO @WWERollins E @WWE_Murphy -
Dalla Rete Google NewsWWE Raw, il matrimonio tra Lana e Bobby Lashley. L'annuncio di Becky - Fox Sports
WWE Raw, il matrimonio tra Lana e Bobby Lashley. L'annuncio di Becky Fox Sports
WWE RawSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Raw