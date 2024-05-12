Thunderbolts*: il Bucky Barnes di Sebastian Stan sfoggia un nuovo look nelle nuove foto dal set - thunderbolts*: il bucky Barnes di Sebastian Stan sfoggia un nuovo look nelle nuove foto dal set - Sono state diffuse online alcune nuove foto dal set di thunderbolts* dei Marvel Studios, che offrono uno sguardo più ravvicinato al nuovo look di bucky Barnes.

THUNDERBOLTS* High Quality Set Photos Reveal Best Shots Yet Of Sebastian Stan’s New Look Bucky Barnes - thunderbolts* High Quality Set Photos Reveal Best Shots Yet Of Sebastian Stan’s New Look bucky Barnes - More photos from the set of Marvel Studios’ thunderbolts* have found their way online, offering a closer look at Sebastian Stan’s new look bucky Barnes in the upcoming team-up movie. Check it ...

Thunderbolts*, prima foto del ritorno di Bucky: con lui c'è anche Occhio di Falco - thunderbolts*, prima foto del ritorno di bucky: con lui c'è anche Occhio di Falco - In queste ore è arrivata online una nuova foto dal set di thunderbolts*, che ha svelato il ritorno di Sebastian Stan...e Jeremy Renner