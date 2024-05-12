Fonte : movieplayer di 12 mag 2024 whatsapp

Thunderbolts* | il Bucky Barnes di Sebastian Stan sfoggia un nuovo look nelle nuove foto dal set

Thunderbolts* Bucky

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Thunderbolts*: il Bucky Barnes di Sebastian Stan sfoggia un nuovo look nelle nuove foto dal set (Di domenica 12 maggio 2024) Sono state diffuse online alcune nuove foto dal set di Thunderbolts* dei Marvel Studios, che offrono uno sguardo più ravvicinato al nuovo look di Bucky Barnes. Le riprese di Thunderbolts Stanno continuando ad Atlanta e, mentre aspettiamo con ansia ulteriori foto rivelatrici del set (una prima occhiata a Sentry sarebbe gradita), sono stati recentemente diffusi un paio di nuovi scatti ad alta risoluzione del Bucky Barnes di Sebastian Stan. L'ex Soldato d'Inverno ha di nuovo i capelli lunghi e sfoggia un pizzetto che, pur non essendo un cambiamento drastico, ha suscitato molte discussioni tra i fan sui social media. Nell'immagine si vede ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Notizie su altre fonti: thunderbolts* bucky

Thunderbolts*: il Bucky Barnes di Sebastian Stan sfoggia un nuovo look nelle nuove foto dal set - thunderbolts*: il bucky Barnes di Sebastian Stan sfoggia un nuovo look nelle nuove foto dal set - Sono state diffuse online alcune nuove foto dal set di thunderbolts* dei Marvel Studios, che offrono uno sguardo più ravvicinato al nuovo look di bucky Barnes.

THUNDERBOLTS* High Quality Set Photos Reveal Best Shots Yet Of Sebastian Stan’s New Look Bucky Barnes - thunderbolts* High Quality Set Photos Reveal Best Shots Yet Of Sebastian Stan’s New Look bucky Barnes - More photos from the set of Marvel Studios’ thunderbolts* have found their way online, offering a closer look at Sebastian Stan’s new look bucky Barnes in the upcoming team-up movie. Check it ...

Thunderbolts*, prima foto del ritorno di Bucky: con lui c'è anche Occhio di Falco - thunderbolts*, prima foto del ritorno di bucky: con lui c'è anche Occhio di Falco - In queste ore è arrivata online una nuova foto dal set di thunderbolts*, che ha svelato il ritorno di Sebastian Stan...e Jeremy Renner

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.