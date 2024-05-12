NJPW | I Bucks tornano dopo 5 anni e demoliscono Eddie Kingston

(Di domenica 12 maggio 2024) Ieri notte presso la Toyota Arena di Ontario, California, è andato in scena l’eventoStrong Resurgence. Tra i match in programma quello trae Gabe Kidd. I due si sono affrontati in un No Ropes Last Man Standing Match con in palio lo Strong Openweight Title detenuto da. Per il “Mad King” una serata da dimenticare. Ecco cosa è successo. IinIeri notte aStrong Resurgence,ha perso il suo Strong Openweight Title per mano di Gabe Kidd. La serata si poi conclusa ancora peggio. Difatti prima si è palesato Jack Perry e poi, a sorpresa, gli Young. L’Elite ha pestatoal centro del ring con i ...

Wrestling Observer Radio: Eddie Kingston, NJPW Resurgence, AEW Collision - Wrestling Observer Radio: eddie Kingston, njpw Resurgence, AEW Collision - Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including an update on eddie Kingston, full reviews of New Japan Resurgence, Smackdown, and Collision, plus ...

NJPW Resurgence notes: Title changes, Fantasticamania USA announced - njpw Resurgence notes: Title changes, Fantasticamania USA announced - Two title changes took place at Resurgence. Saturday’s show saw ELP & Hikuleo defeat TMDK (Mikey Nicholls and Shane Haste) to win the Strong Openweight Tag Team titles. The finish saw Hikuleo choke ...

The Young Bucks attack Eddie Kingston at NJPW Resurgence - The Young Bucks attack eddie Kingston at njpw Resurgence - After eddie Kingston lost a brutal no ropes Last Man Standing match at njpw Resurgence, Jack Perry walked out and the two had a staredown. The distraction allowed Nicholas and Matthew Jackson to enter ...