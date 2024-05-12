Fonte : zonawrestling di 12 mag 2024 whatsapp

NJPW | I Bucks tornano dopo 5 anni e demoliscono Eddie Kingston

NJPW Bucks

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

NJPW: I Bucks tornano dopo 5 anni e demoliscono Eddie Kingston (Di domenica 12 maggio 2024) Ieri notte presso la Toyota Arena di Ontario, California, è andato in scena l’evento NJPW Strong Resurgence. Tra i match in programma quello tra Eddie Kingston e Gabe Kidd. I due si sono affrontati in un No Ropes Last Man Standing Match con in palio lo Strong Openweight Title detenuto da Kingston. Per il “Mad King” una serata da dimenticare. Ecco cosa è successo. I Bucks tornano in NJPW Ieri notte a NJPW Strong Resurgence, Eddie Kingston ha perso il suo Strong Openweight Title per mano di Gabe Kidd. La serata si poi conclusa ancora peggio. Difatti prima si è palesato Jack Perry e poi, a sorpresa, gli Young Bucks. L’Elite ha pestato Kingston al centro del ring con i ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Notizie su altre fonti: njpw eddie

Wrestling Observer Radio: Eddie Kingston, NJPW Resurgence, AEW Collision - Wrestling Observer Radio: eddie Kingston, njpw Resurgence, AEW Collision - Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including an update on eddie Kingston, full reviews of New Japan Resurgence, Smackdown, and Collision, plus ...

NJPW Resurgence notes: Title changes, Fantasticamania USA announced - njpw Resurgence notes: Title changes, Fantasticamania USA announced - Two title changes took place at Resurgence. Saturday’s show saw ELP & Hikuleo defeat TMDK (Mikey Nicholls and Shane Haste) to win the Strong Openweight Tag Team titles. The finish saw Hikuleo choke ...

The Young Bucks attack Eddie Kingston at NJPW Resurgence - The Young Bucks attack eddie Kingston at njpw Resurgence - After eddie Kingston lost a brutal no ropes Last Man Standing match at njpw Resurgence, Jack Perry walked out and the two had a staredown. The distraction allowed Nicholas and Matthew Jackson to enter ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.